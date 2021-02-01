Chicago Loans Forward Colin Markison to Texas

Texas Stars forward Colin Markison

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars forward Colin Markison(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that forward Colin Markison has been loaned to the team from the Chicago Wolves.

Markison, 28, is entering his sixth professional season after earning nine points (3-6=9) in 40 AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers in 2019-20. Previously, Markison had played back-to-back seasons with the Stars from 2017 to 2019 and collected 54 points (15-39=54) in 135 games. He also earned five additional points (3-2=5) during the Stars' run to the 2018 Calder Cup Final, playing 22 post season games that year.

Before signing with the Stars, the Princeton, New Jersey native played parts of two seasons with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, earning 18 points (6-12=18) in 73 games. During a brief stint with the ECHL's Missouri Mavericks, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound winger produced 17 points (10-7=17) in 24 games.

Markison was a four-year student athlete at the University of Vermont, earning 52 points (23-29=52) in 127 NCAA games and helped the Catamounts to an appearance in the 2014 NCAA tournament.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

