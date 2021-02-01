San Jose Barracuda Game Cancelled

San Jose, Calif. - During the San Jose Barracuda/Henderson Silver Knights preseason game Saturday night in Las Vegas, the team received lab results that indicated one Barracuda player had tested positive for COVID-19. Per American Hockey League protocol, the remainder of the game was cancelled. Out of an abundance of caution, the Barracuda are postponing all team activities for the next several days, including the team's scheduled preseason game tomorrow vs. Tucson.

