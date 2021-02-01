2020-21 Canadian Division Start Date Delayed
February 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The American Hockey League confirmed that the league's five Canadian Division teams (Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Manitoba Moose, Stockton Heat, Toronto Marlies) will not begin play on the previously scheduled weekend of February 5. Their schedules will be announced at a later date.
The 2020-21 season will see the Senators play in an all-Canadian division for the first time, including the Stockton Heat (AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames) who was recently announced as the fifth team of the division.
The Senators will continue to provide updates as we plan towards a safe return to play.
