San Jose Barracuda Announce Changes to 2020-21 Schedule

February 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) and the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today announced the team's revised 2020-21 regular-season schedule.

On Jan. 28, the AHL announced that it had granted the Calgary Flames provisional relocation for its AHL affiliate the Stockton Heat to Calgary for the 2020-21 season. In doing so, the Heat will now play in the AHL's Canadian Division which is comprised of the Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators), Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens), Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) and Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs).

The revised schedule will no long include Stockton.

San Jose is scheduled to open the 2020-21 season with three home games against the Tucson Roadrunners on Fri., Feb. 5, Sat., Feb 6, and Mon., Feb. 8. Due to previous uncertainty of the team being able to play in Santa Clara County, those three games will be played in Tucson with San Jose serving as the home team.

Following the three games against the Roadrunners, the Barracuda will embark on a season-long, six-game road trip beginning with three-straight games against the Texas Stars starting Fri., Feb. 12. That road trip will include three games against the Stars and three games against the Roadrunners in Tucson.

The Barracuda are scheduled to play its first game in San Jose on Thurs., Jan. 25 against the Bakersfield Condors. Due to potential conflicts with the San Jose Sharks home game schedule, a select number of home games are slated to be played at Solar4America Ice at San Jose. In total, the Barracuda will play 20 home games this season with three being held at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona, seven at Solar4America Ice at San Jose, and 10 at the SAP Center at San Jose. All home games are subject to change, pending local restrictions and approval from Santa Clara County.

The Barracuda's longest homestand in San Jose this season is five games, which begin on March 16 against Texas and finish on March 21 vs. San Diego.

Aside from the six games against the Stars, the Barracuda will play strictly within the AHL's Pacific Division which is comprised of a league-high seven teams (San Jose Barracuda/San Jose Sharks, Bakersfield Condors/Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Eagles/Colorado Avalanche, Henderson Silver Knights/Vegas Golden Knights, Ontario Reign/Los Angeles Kings, San Diego Gulls/Anaheim Ducks, Tucson Roadrunners/Arizona Coyotes).

The Reign (El Segundo) and Gulls (Irvine) are two of six teams in the AHL this season to have been granted provisional relocations to assist with logistical challenges presented by COVID-19.

2020-21 SAN JOSE BARRACUDA BROADCAST SCHEDULE:

All 2020-21 regular season and postseason games can be heard exclusively on the Barracuda platform on the Sharks+SAP Center App, at SJBarracuda.com/listen and you can watch the games live on AHL TV.

On the 18 occasions when the Sharks and Barracuda game broadcasts don't overlap, the Barracuda game broadcast will be available on the Sharks Audio Network, the Sharks 24-hour, seven days a week streaming network on the Sharks+SAP Center App and at SJSharks.com/listen.

The Barracuda pre-game show begins 30 minutes prior to puckdrop.

Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen) returns for his fifth season as the voice of the San Jose Barracuda.

