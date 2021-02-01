Condors Announce Updated 2021 Schedule

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. The Bakersfield Condors announced a revised 2021 schedule due to the Stockton Heat temporarily relocating to Calgary for this season. Bakersfield will still play 40 games with the season opening in Irvine, Calif. against the San Diego Gulls this Friday (Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.) and Saturday (Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.). The Condors will now have a home opening weekend against the Henderson Silver Knights on Feb. 12 and 13. If you already downloaded the schedule to your favorite device, the schedule has auto-updated. If you did not, subscribe to the calendar by clicking the "downloadable schedule" button below.

Watch the Condors all season long on AHLTV. The official streaming platform of the AHL is available on most devices including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, tablets, and desktops. Condors365 Members will receive AHLTV complimentary this season. Non Condors365 Members can sign up for AHLTV for just $34.99.

