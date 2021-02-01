San Diego Gulls 2020-21 Updated Schedule Announced
February 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) today announced an updated 44-game interdivisional regular-season schedule for the San Diego Gulls 2020-21 season. The Gulls will still begin the 2020-21 schedule with their season-opening contest Friday, Feb. 5 at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif. (7 p.m. PT).
On Jan. 28, the AHL announced it had granted the Calgary Flames provisional relocation approval for its AHL affiliate the Stockton Heat to Calgary for 2020-21 season. In doing so, the Heat will now play in the AHL's Canadian Division which is comprised of the Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators), Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens), Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) and Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs).
San Diego's 2020-21 updated schedule will no longer include Stockton.
The Gulls will now play the six other Pacific Division opponents, including the Bakersfield Condors, Colorado Eagles, Ontario Reign, San Jose Barracuda, Tucson Roadrunners and the AHL's newest team, the Henderson Silver Knights. San Diego's adjusted schedule has 17 home weekend dates, including five Friday, nine Saturday and three Sunday games. The Gulls will also play 16 sets of back-to-back games throughout the campaign.
San Diego's 10-game season series with the Ontario Reign begins with a home contest on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at FivePoint Arena (7 p.m. PT). The rivalry will see the Gulls host four other contests on Apr. 3 (7 p.m. PT), Apr. 7 (7 p.m. PT), Apr. 13 (7 p.m. PT), May 7 (7 p.m. PT). The Gulls will visit Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif. on Mar. 3 (6 p.m. PT), Mar. 24 (6 p.m. PT), Mar. 31 (6 p.m. PT), Apr. 4 (3 p.m. PT) and Apr. 15 (6 p.m. PT). The Gulls will also face Bakersfield and Tucson eight times each, as well as Colorado, Henderson and San Jose on six occasions each.
Attached is San Diego's revised 2020-21 season schedule. The Gulls' local television schedule will be released at a later date. All 44-games will air live on the Gulls Audio Network on iHeart Radio.
American Hockey League games can be seen live on AHLTV. Details on subscription packages for the 2020-21 season can be found at AHLTV.com.
