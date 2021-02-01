Colorado Eagles Announce Schedule Adjustments

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the change of several regular season games due to the transition of the Stockton Heat to the AHL's Canadian Division for the 2020-21 season.

The Eagles home games against Stockton previously scheduled for Friday, February 5th and Saturday, February 6th have been cancelled, as have Colorado's road meetings with the Heat on Friday, April 16th and Saturday, April 17th.

Colorado will now play host to the Ontario Reign for a game on Wednesday, April 28th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. In addition, the Eagles will travel to take on the Reign on Sunday, May 9th at Toyota Sports Center. To accommodate these changes, Colorado's game at Bakersfield originally scheduled for Saturday, May 8th has been moved to Wednesday, May 5th. The Eagles regular season schedule now consists of 36 total games, with 18 games taking place at the BEC and 18 contests to be played on the road.

Although fans will not be able to attend games at the Budweiser Events Center to begin the season, the Eagles will continue to work with state and local health officials to determine a time in which it is safe to once again welcome fans into the stands at the BEC. In the meantime, every game this season can be heard on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or streamed live on AHLTV.

