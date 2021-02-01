American Hockey League Releases Revised Schedule for Pacific Division

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... With the 2020-21 season set to begin this Friday, the American Hockey League today released a revised schedule of games for the seven teams in the Pacific Division.

The Pacific Division consists of the Bakersfield Condors, Colorado Eagles, Henderson Silver Knights, Ontario Reign, San Diego Gulls, San Jose Barracuda and Tucson Roadrunners.

The revisions were necessitated by the Stockton Heat's temporary relocation to Calgary for the 2020-21 season.

Additionally, the AHL confirmed that the league's five Canadian Division teams (Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Manitoba Moose, Stockton Heat, Toronto Marlies) will not begin play this weekend. Their schedules will be announced at a later date.

The updated 2020-21 AHL regular season schedule is available for viewing at theahl.com.

