Aisha Visram Joins Reign Training Staff

February 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that Aisha Visram has joined the organization as the team's assistant athletic trainer.

Visram joins the Reign from the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder, where she spent the last three seasons as the team's athletic trainer. With Adirondack, Visram was the team's lead trainer from 2017 - 2020, working with prospects from the New Jersey and Tampa Bay organizations. Visram was the ECHL's Eastern Conference representative on the ECHL Athletic Trainers Advisory Committee.

Prior to joining the Thunder, Visram worked as an athletic trainer at St. Lawrence University from 2012 - 2017. While at St. Lawrence, she worked with both the men's and women's hockey teams, as well as a variety of other sports in the athletics program.

2021 Ontario Reign training camp is underway, in advance of a February 6 start to the 2020-21 AHL season. Visit www.ontarioreign.com for more information regarding the upcoming season.

