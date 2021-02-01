Henderson Silver Knights Announce Updates to Inaugural 2020-21 Season Schedule
February 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The American Hockey League announced today, January 22, updates to the 2020-21 regular season schedule. Please see below for the full regular season schedule.
Please note the Silver Knights television broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.
SILVER KNIGHTS 2020-21 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:
All games are subject to change, all times local
FEBRUARY:
Sat. Feb. 6 vs. ONT: 7 p.m.
Mon. Feb. 8 vs. ONT: 5 p.m.
Fri. Feb. 12 @ BAK: 5 p.m.
Sat. Feb. 13 @ BAK: 8 p.m.
Sat. Feb. 20 @ BAK: 8 p.m.
Sun. Feb. 21 @ ONT: 5 p.m.
Wed. Feb. 24 vs. SD: 7 p.m.
Fri. Feb. 26 vs. SD: 6 p.m.
Sat. Feb. 27 vs. SD: 2 p.m.
MARCH:
Fri. Mar. 5 @ COL: 7:05 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 6 @ COL: 7:05 p.m.
Mon. Mar. 8 @ COL: 7:05 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 13 @ ONT: 5 p.m.
Sun. Mar. 14 @ SD: 3 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 20 vs. SJ: 1 p.m.
Sun. Mar. 21 vs. SJ: Noon
Wed. Mar. 24 vs. COL: 7 p.m.
Fri. Mar. 26 vs. COL: 7 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 27 vs. COL: 7 p.m.
Wed. Mar. 31 @ TUC: 6:30 p.m.
APRIL:
Fri. Apr. 2 @ TUC: 7 p.m.
Sat. Apr. 3 @ TUC: 7 p.m.
Tues. Apr. 6 @ SJ: 6 p.m.
Wed. Apr. 7 @ SJ: 6 p.m.
Fri. Apr. 9 @ BAK: 6 p.m.
Thurs. Apr. 15 vs. TUC: 7 p.m.
Sat. Apr. 17 vs. TUC: 7 p.m.
Sun. Apr.18 vs. TUC: 5 p.m.
Tues. Apr. 20 vs. BAK: 6 p.m.
Thurs. Apr. 22 vs. BAK: 6 p.m.
Sat. Apr. 24 @ SD: 5 p.m.
Sun. Apr. 25 @ SD: 5 p.m.
Wed. Apr. 28 @ BAK: 6 p.m.
Fri. Apr. 30 @ SJ: 6 p.m.
MAY:
Sat. May 1 @ SJ: 6 p.m.
Sat. May 8 vs. SJ: 1 p.m. AT T-MOBILE ARENA
Mon. May 10 vs. SJ: 7 p.m.
Thurs. May 13 vs. BAK: 7 p.m.
Sat. May 15 vs. BAK: 1 p.m.
Sun. May 16 vs. BAK: 1 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2021
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Updates to Inaugural 2020-21 Season Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Announce Updates to 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Changes to 2020-21 Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Release Updated Season Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Announce Updated 2021 Schedule - Bakersfield Condors
- San Diego Gulls 2020-21 Updated Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Eagles Announce Schedule Adjustments - Colorado Eagles
- American Hockey League Releases Revised Schedule for Pacific Division - AHL
- Ben Thomson Returns to Devils on PTO - Binghamton Devils
- Chicago Loans Forward Colin Markison to Texas - Texas Stars
- Griffins Get Three from Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Give Back 50/50 Raffle - Tucson Roadrunners
- Aisha Visram Joins Reign Training Staff - Ontario Reign
- American Hockey League, PHPA Agree on CBA Modifications for 2020-21 Season - AHL
- Monsters Sign Connor McDonald to Pro Tryout Contact - Cleveland Monsters
- Jets and Moose to Celebrate Black History Month Throughout February - Manitoba Moose
- San Jose Barracuda Game Cancelled - Tucson Roadrunners
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Updates to Inaugural 2020-21 Season Schedule
- Henderson Silver Knights - San Jose Barracuda Game Cancelled
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Coaching Staff Hires and Schedule for Inaugural 2020-21 Training Camp
- Introducing the Henderson Silver Knights
- AHL Moves to Las Vegas