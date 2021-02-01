Henderson Silver Knights Announce Updates to Inaugural 2020-21 Season Schedule

HENDERSON - The American Hockey League announced today, January 22, updates to the 2020-21 regular season schedule. Please see below for the full regular season schedule.

Please note the Silver Knights television broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

SILVER KNIGHTS 2020-21 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:

All games are subject to change, all times local

FEBRUARY:

Sat. Feb. 6 vs. ONT: 7 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 8 vs. ONT: 5 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 12 @ BAK: 5 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 13 @ BAK: 8 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 20 @ BAK: 8 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 21 @ ONT: 5 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 24 vs. SD: 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 26 vs. SD: 6 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 27 vs. SD: 2 p.m.

MARCH:

Fri. Mar. 5 @ COL: 7:05 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 6 @ COL: 7:05 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 8 @ COL: 7:05 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 13 @ ONT: 5 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 14 @ SD: 3 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 20 vs. SJ: 1 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 21 vs. SJ: Noon

Wed. Mar. 24 vs. COL: 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 26 vs. COL: 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 27 vs. COL: 7 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 31 @ TUC: 6:30 p.m.

APRIL:

Fri. Apr. 2 @ TUC: 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 3 @ TUC: 7 p.m.

Tues. Apr. 6 @ SJ: 6 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 7 @ SJ: 6 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 9 @ BAK: 6 p.m.

Thurs. Apr. 15 vs. TUC: 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 17 vs. TUC: 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr.18 vs. TUC: 5 p.m.

Tues. Apr. 20 vs. BAK: 6 p.m.

Thurs. Apr. 22 vs. BAK: 6 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 24 @ SD: 5 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 25 @ SD: 5 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 28 @ BAK: 6 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 30 @ SJ: 6 p.m.

MAY:

Sat. May 1 @ SJ: 6 p.m.

Sat. May 8 vs. SJ: 1 p.m. AT T-MOBILE ARENA

Mon. May 10 vs. SJ: 7 p.m.

Thurs. May 13 vs. BAK: 7 p.m.

Sat. May 15 vs. BAK: 1 p.m.

Sun. May 16 vs. BAK: 1 p.m.

