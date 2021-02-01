Monsters Sign Connor McDonald to Pro Tryout Contact

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the club signed defenseman Connor McDonald to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In eight appearances for the ECHL's Indy Fuel this season, Connor posted 0-1-1 with a -3 rating.

A 6'1", 181 lb. right-shooting native of Westerville, OH, McDonald, 25, tallied 1-4-5 with two penalty minutes and an even rating in 19 ECHL appearances for Indy spanning parts of two seasons from 2019-21. Prior to his professional carrer, McDonald supplied 7-25-32 with 126 penalty minutes and a +40 rating in 161 NCAA appearances for Bowling Green spanning four seasons from 2015-19. In two USHL seasons from 2013-15, McDonald contributed 3-20-23 with 129 penalty minutes and an even rating in 114 appearances for the Chicago Steel and Youngstown Phantoms.

Cleveland begins the 2020-21 campaign on the road on Friday, February 5th at 7:00 p.m. versus the Rockford IceHogs with the team's home opener scheduled for Friday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m. versus the Rochester Americans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The State of Ohio recently approved an attendance variance request from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse permitting the Monsters to host up to 10% of the arena's total seating capacity for games, allowing the team to admit just under 2,000 fans per game. Seat placement for games will begin with Monsters Hockey Club Members, with all other possible ticket opportunities being announced at a later date. The team's broadcast and promotional schedules will be released in the near future.

