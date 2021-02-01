Roadrunners Release Updated Season Schedule

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, have announced a revised regular season schedule for their season that will begin on Friday against San Jose.

The revisions became necessary when the Calgary Flames announced that their AHL affiliate in Stockton would compete in Calgary for the upcoming season.

Schedule Updates

March 12: Delete At Stockton, Add @ Ontario, 6 p.m.

March 13: Delete At Stockton, Add @ San Diego, 5 p.m.

March 16: Add Vs Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

March 17: Delete Vs San Diego, Add Vs Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

March 19: Delete Vs San Diego

March 21: Add Vs San Diego, 5 p.m.

April 9: Delete Vs Stockton, Add Vs San Diego, 7 p.m.

April 10: Delete Vs Stockton, Add Vs San Diego, 7 p.m.

May 13: Delete Vs Ontario

Fans and Media can download the complete schedule to their calendars.

The Roadrunners and Tucson Arena are in ongoing communication with Pima County and the City of Tucson regarding fan attendance as it pertains to health and safety for home games. Those details will be shared in advance of games throughout the season. Fan capacity for away games will be determined and announced by those organizations.

Friday, February 5 Vs San Jose, 7 p.m. (Roadrunners will be "away" team)

Saturday, February 6 Vs San Jose, 7 p.m. (Roadrunners will be "away" team)

Monday, February 8 Vs San Jose, 7 p.m. (Roadrunners will be "away" team)

Friday, February 12 At Ontario, 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 14 At Ontario 2 p.m.

Thursday, February 18 Vs San Jose, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 20 Vs San Jose, 2 p.m.

Sunday, February 21 Vs San Jose, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, February 24 At Colorado, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 26 At Colorado, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 27 At Colorado, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3 Vs Texas, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 5 Vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 6 Vs Tucson 7 p.m.

Friday, March 12 At Ontario, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 13 At San Diego, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16 Vs Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17 Vs Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 Vs San Diego, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 21 Vs San Diego, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 26 At Ontario, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 At San Diego, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31 Vs Henderson, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 2 Vs Henderson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 Vs Henderson, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 9 Vs San Diego, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 10 Vs San Diego, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 15 At Henderson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 At Henderson, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 18 At Henderson, 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 22 Vs Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 23 Vs Colorado, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 25 Vs Colorado, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 30 At San Diego, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 1 At San Diego, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 6 At Texas, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 8 At Texas, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 9 At Texas, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 14 Vs Ontario, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 16 Vs Ontario, 2 p.m.

