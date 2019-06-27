Tribe Clipped by Columbus in Series Opener, 2-1

INDIANAPOLIS - Eric Stamets broke his bat on a soft run-scoring single in the eighth inning as the Clippers handed the Tribe a 2-1 setback on Wednesday night. Indianapolis had a chance to win the game in the ninth but left the bases loaded. Trayvon Robinson belted a solo homer in the loss.

Columbus (47-30) scored the decisive run against Blake Weiman (L, 0-1), who was making just his third career appearance up from Double-A. Weiman walked Ryan Flaherty and surrendered a single to Adam Rosales before balking both baserunners into scoring position to set up Stamets' go-ahead knock.

The Indians (41-35) struck first against Asher Wojciechowski with one run in the second inning on Robinson's two-out blast, his third of the season and first since returning from the injured list.

The Clippers responded immediately in the third inning with a long ball of their own. Mark Mathias provided the power, driving a 1-1 pitch from Cam Vieaux out to left for his seventh homer on the season. Three straight batters reached safely after the dinger, but Vieaux escaped further damage thanks to two strikeouts and a foul popout.

Indy had a golden opportunity to go up in the fourth but came up empty. Kevin Kramer scorched a leadoff double and advanced to third on a fielding error by left fielder Trayce Thompson, but Wojciechowski wiggled out of the jam with a foulout, strikeout and lineout by Robinson to right.

Tribe reliever Luis Escobar got out of a major jam in the top of the seventh after the visitors put two men in scoring position with no outs. The 22-year-old righty retired the 3-4-5 hitters in succession to keep the game level.

In the Tribe's final at-bat, Kramer roped a leadoff single and took third base on a one-out double by Logan Hill. The Clippers then intentionally walked Robinson to load the bases, but JB Shuck lined out sharply to second base and Christian Kelley went down swinging to give Argenis Angulo his third save.

Nick Sandlin (W, 1-0) earned the win in relief of Wojciechowski, who yielded one run and struck out seven in 6.2 innings pitched.

The Clippers outhit the Indians 10-5 but left 14 runners on base and went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Indy didn't fare much better, leaving seven runners on while going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Indianapolis fell to 15-10 in one-run ballgames.

Indy and Columbus conclude their two-game set on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET. Alex McRae (5-3, 5.02) will start for the Tribe against Aaron Civale (1-0, 3.38).

