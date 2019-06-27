Castro and Reyes Named to IL All-Star Team

The International League on Thursday announced Toledo Mud Hens infielder Willi Castro and outfielder Victor Reyes will be part of the International League All-Star Team to compete in the 2019 RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game, set for Wednesday, July 10 in El Paso, Texas.

Castro and Reyes will be part of the IL's 33-member squad taking on the Pacific Coast League All-Star Team at Southwest University Park, home of the PCL's El Paso Chihuahuas.

Castro, a switch-hitting infielder, is batting .302 with 4 home runs and 33 RBI in 70 games played with Toledo this season. The native of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico was signed by Cleveland as a non-drafted free agent in 2013 and was acquired by Detroit on July 31, 2018. Last season he split time between Akron (AA), Erie (AA) and Toledo (AAA).

Reyes, a switch-hitting outfielder, is batting .307 with 9 home runs and 53 RBI in 60 games with Toledo this season. The native of Barcelona, Venezuela was signed by Atlanta as a non-drafted free agent in 2017 and was acquired by Detroit on December 17, 2017. This season, Reyes has also played in 4 games with Detroit, batting .667 with 0 home runs and 1 RBI.

Castro and Reyes will be joining Mud Hens athletic trainer Chris McDonald in El Paso, as McDonald was named to the IL All-Star Team Field Staff.

