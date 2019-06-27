Three Bulls Selected to I.L. All-Star Team

DURHAM, NC - The International League today announced Durham Bulls infielders Kean Wong and Jake Cronenworth, and pitcher Arturo Reyes, have been named to the league's All-Star team. The 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game will take place on July 10 in El Paso, Texas at Southwest University Park, the home field of the El Paso Chihuahuas. The game will be televised on MLB Network live at 9 p.m. EST.

Cronenworth, 25, has been selected to his first Triple-A All-Star Game, as the infielder has played a versatile role for the Bulls, playing three infield positions and even serving as a pitcher. The University of Michigan product is hitting .351 with nine home runs and 37 RBI over 66 games played, and leads the International League in hits (91), OBP (.440) and ranks second in batting average. His midseason All-Star Game selection marks the fourth of his career, joining his selections in 2015 with Short-Season Hudson Valley, 2016 with Single-A Bowling Green and 2017 with Advanced-A Charlotte.

Wong, 24, will return to the Triple-A All-Star Game for the second consecutive season, after recording the 2018 Triple-A All-Star Game's Top Star Award for going 3-for-4 with two RBI. The Hawaii native has bounced around the field all season, spending time at second base, shortstop, third base, left field, center field and right field, all while hitting .355 with six home runs and 41 RBI over 62 games played. Wong ranks first in the league in batting average and third in hits (88). This is Wong's fourth career All-Star selection, joining the 2014 season with Bowling Green, 2016 with Double-A Montgomery and 2018.

Reyes, 27, began his season with Montgomery, but has risen to his first career Triple-A All-Star Game selection. The right-hander is 6-2 with a 3.04 ERA (56.1 IP) in 10 starts with Durham and is a combined 10-3 with a 3.02 ERA (86.1 IP) in 15 games (14 starts) between Double-A and Triple-A. A veteran of seven minor league seasons, Reyes will head to his third career All-Star Game after playing in the 2015 Texas League All-Star Game with Double-A Springfield and the 2014 Midwest League All-Star Game with Single-A Peoria.

The Bulls wrap a four-game homestand Thursday night at the DBAP before embarking on a three-day road trip to Toledo. Durham returns to the DBAP to kick off Independence Week on Monday, July 1. Single-game tickets and group outings are available now at durhambulls.com or by calling 919.956.BULL.

