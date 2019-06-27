German to Make Rehab Start Tonight at PNC Field
June 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA. - The New York Yankees have announced that starting pitcher Domingo GermÃ¡n will make a rehab outing tonight for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The RailRiders play two this evening against the Buffalo Bisons and GermÃ¡n is slated to start game one at 5:05 p.m.
GermÃ¡n has been stellar for New York this season, posting a 9-2 record with a 3.86 earned run average. The right-hander was placed on the Yankees 10-Day Injured List retroactive to June 8 with a left hip flexor strain. GermÃ¡n has 77 strikeouts and 19 walks over 70 innings this year.
He is the fifth New York Yankees player to join Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on an Allied Integrated Health Systems rehab assignment this year, joining Aaron Hicks, Didi Gregorius, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.
The RailRiders play the Bisons twice tonight. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with two seven-inning games to be played. GermÃ¡n and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will be the home team in game one, but Buffalo will serve as the home team in game two as a make-up for a postponement at Sahlen Field in April. Raynel Espinal is slated to start game two.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre topped Buffalo 10-1 last night, knocking five home runs to back a nine-strikeout performance from Daniel Camarena.
The RailRiders embark on a six-game road trip Friday and return to PNC Field on July 4 for a five-game, four day series against Rochester. Tickets for this evening's doubleheader and the upcoming homestand are available online at swbrailriders.com.
