Game Notes: Toledo Mud Hens (34-43) at Louisville Bats (28-50)

June 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 79, Home 38

Toledo Mud Hens (34-43) at Louisville Bats (28-50)

LHP Eric Stout (0-1, 8.10) vs. RHP Drew VerHagen (3-2, 2.38)

7:00 PM | Thursday, June 27, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; TuneIn

BATS VS. HENS, PART II: Louisville is in the midst of a season-long stretch of 18 straight games against fellow IL West Division clubs, with one more against Toledo before continuing the homestand with 3 against Columbus and Indianapolis. Left-hander Eric Stout will start for the Bats as they look to snap a season-high 7-game losing streak, falling last night to University of Louisville product Kyle Funkhouser and the Hens in front of 12,171 fans.

AGAINST TOLEDO: The Bats and Mud Hens met last night for the first time in about a month, with Toledo snapping the Bats' modest 2-game win streak against them with a dominant 13-0 victory. The Bats are in danger of falling to .500 all-time against the Hens, currently owning a 215-213 record against them through 428 all-time regular season matchups.

ALL-STARS: The International League announced its 2019 All-Star team today, with 3 Louisville Bats making the club: outfielder Aristides Aquino, starting pitcher Lucas Sims and infielder Josh VanMeter. It's the second season in a row that Louisville will have 3+ representatives in the All-Star Game, with 3 Bats (RHP Kevin Quackenbush, RHP Tanner Rainey, OF Mason Williams) making it in 2018. It's the first time since 2014 (IF Ruben Gotay, OF Felix Perez) that multiple position players have made it for Louisville.

SNUBBED: While the Bats had several worthy candidates of being named to the 2019 IL All-Star team, notable omissions from the team include first baseman/outfielder Brian O'Grady, as well as infielder Christian Colon. O'Grady is slashing .292/.362/.553/.916 this season, tied for the team lead in home runs (16), while pacing the club in RBI (45). He also has 12 stolen bases, second to only Colon's 17, which is tied for the league lead. Colon is batting .288 this season, ranking fourth in the league with 82 hits, while playing in 3 more games (76) than the next-closest player in the IL this year.

SHUTOUT LOSS: The Bats suffered just their second shutout loss of the season last night, and there first in a 9+ inning game, with their previous shutout loss coming in game 2 of a doubleheader on May 15 at Syracuse, losing 5-0 in 7 innings. Wednesday night marked their first shutout loss in 9+ innings since Sept. 3 last season, losing 4-0 vs. Indianapolis in the final game of the season. The 13-0 loss was the worst shutout loss by run differential the Bats have suffered since a 13-0 loss vs. Toledo on Opening Day 2015 on April 9.

A JUNE TO FORGET: The Bats are 5-19 in the month of June, already securing their worst June by winning percentage in franchise history, which was previously owned by the 1997 Redbirds, who finished the month 10-19 (.345). Over their last 10 seasons (2010-19), Louisville has finished June above .500 just twice: in 2014 (17-11) and 2018 (14-13).

