Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (41-35) vs. Columbus Clippers (47-30)

June 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians look to split the two-game set with Columbus.

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. ET

GAME #77 / HOME #39: Indianapolis Indians (41-35) vs. Columbus Clippers (47-30)

PROBABLES: RHP Alex McRae (5-3, 5.02) vs. RHP Aaron Civale (1-0, 3.38)

RADIO: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: Trayvon Robinson clubbed his third home run of the season but the Indians dropped a nail-biter to Columbus on Wednesday night, 2-1. After Robinson gave Indy the lead with his 391-foot solo homer in the second, Mark Mathias opened the third inning for the visitors with a solo blast off Cam Vieaux to even the score. The game remained tied at one until the eighth inning when Eric Stamets dumped a broken-bat RBI single into center field to capitalize on a leadoff walk issued by Blake Weiman (L, 0-1). Nick Sandlin (W, 1-0) threw one scoreless inning in relief of Clippers starter Asher Wojciechowski, who was elected to the International League All-Star team this afternoon. The Indians were outhit 10-5 and went 0-for-7 with RISP, including two big at-bats in the bottom of the ninth that left the bases loaded. Columbus didn't fare much better, leaving 14 men on base and going a meager 1-for-14 with RISP.

A TRIO OF STARS: The International League announced its 2019 All-Stars this afternoon, and for the eighth consecutive season, Indianapolis had at least three players named to the squad. Right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller was elected to the team (fans, media and manager ballots) while right-handed relievers Montana DuRapau and Dovydas Neverauskas were selected as reserves. The All-Star honor is the sixth of Keller's career, second for DuRapau and third for Neverauskas, and it's also the second straight year Neverauskas has been selected to the IL All-Star team.

DOVYDAS GOING UP: RHP Dovydas Neverauskas was recalled by Pittsburgh this afternoon as the Pirates optioned RHP Dario Agrazal back to Indianapolis. The Lithuanian has 27 career saves with the Tribe since the 2016 campaign and has a 0.73 ERA (1er/12.1ip) with 18 strikeouts in 10 appearances at Victory Field this summer. Agrazal earned his first career MLB win last night with a quality start in Houston as the Pirates buried the Astros, 14-2.

MONTANA'S MOUND: RHP Montana DuRapau extended his scoreless streak to seven games (7.0ip) by recording one out in last night's contest. The 27-year-old has surrendered a run in just three of his 21 appearances with Indy this year and owns a remarkable 1.11 ERA (3er/24.1ip). IL opponents are batting just .093 (7-for-75) with 26 strikeouts against him, and he's held right-handed batters to an .044 average (2-for-45).

BAD NEWS FOR BRUBAKER: RHP JT Brubaker returned to Indy from his minor league rehab assignment with Short-Season A West Virginia yesterday, and the 25-year-old remains on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. He was shut down on April 28 with a right forearm strain and made two rehab starts with the Black Bears, recording a 1.35 ERA (1er/6.2ip) before exiting his last start early. The Ohio native was added to Pittsburgh's 40-man roster this past November.

COLE TRAIN: Cole Tucker has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games with five multi-hit performances and is batting .362 (17-for-47) with three homers, four doubles, six RBI and seven runs scored during the stretch.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE: The Indians are one of two teams in the IL with a winning record and a negative run differential. Indy is -3 in run differential but 41-35 overall. Buffalo is -26 in run differential and 39-37 overall. The Tribe are 25-17 in games decided by two or less but just 16-18 when the final margin is by three or more runs.

WE'RE NOT LYON(S): LHP Tyler Lyons recorded his fifth straight scoreless outing with four outs in relief of Mitch Keller on Monday night, lowering his season ERA to 1.93 (6er/28.0ip). The 31-year-old southpaw has yet to allow a run in 12.0 innings pitched at home.

HOME RUN STREAK: Indy's pitching staff has allowed at least one home run in 11 consecutive games dating back to Game 1 of a doubleheader against Pawtucket on June 16. It's the longest home run streak for opponents against Indy since the start of the 2012 season (Indy's media guides do not go back any further on this statistic). Earlier this season, the Tribe homered in 12 consecutive games (April 23-May 4), the longest stretch since 2012 as well.

ANOTHER CLOSE CALL: Indianapolis is 15-10 in one-run games this year, tied with Durham (15-6) and Charlotte (15-9) for the most one-run victories in the IL. The Tribe went 14-24 in one-run ballgames last year. Nineteen of Indy's 25 games this month have been decided by three runs or less (76.0 percent). On the season, Indy has played 55 of its 76 games (72.4 percent) within three runs after playing only 60 percent (84-of-140) in 2018.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.