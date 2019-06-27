Deivy Grullon and Austin Davis Named to IL All-Star Team

(Allentown, Pa) - The 2019 International League All-Star Team was officially announced Thursday, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs had two representatives selected: C Deivy Grullon and LHP Austin Davis. Grullon was elected as the starting catcher.

The 32nd-annual Triple-A All-Star Game will be played on July 10 at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas. The classic will be broadcast live on MiLB.TV, the Triple-A All-Star Game Radio Network and on MLB Network.

Grullon, 23, has put together a banner first-season in AAA. In 64 games played with the IronPigs this season, Grullon is batting .307 (74-for-241) with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 44 runs batted in and 32 runs scored with 24 walks. He's currently 10th in the International League in batting average and has a fielding percentage of .992 while committing just four errors.

Davis, 26, has appeared in 20 games for the IronPigs this season. He's recorded 38 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings while just allowed nine runs off 23 hits and 15 walks. Opposing batters are hitting just .207 against Davis. The Scottsdale, Arizona native has the longest scoreless inning streak of any IronPig pitcher this season (13.2 innings). The left-hander has also made six appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies this season.

Last season, the Pacific Coast League earned a 12-7 victory in Columbus, Ohio. Still, the IL owns a 12-9 advantage in the 20 years since the event changed to the current IL vs. PCL format. The winning League this season will once again earn the right to have its champion play as the "home

team" at the Ephesus Sports Lighting Triple-A National Championship Game which will take place Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Memphis, Tennessee at AutoZone Park.

The 2019 IronPigs season is the team's 12th as the top affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies and 12th at Coca-Cola Park. Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2019 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

