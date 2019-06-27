Demeritte, Rowen Selected to 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game
June 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - In an announcement made today by the International League, Gwinnett Stripers outfielder Travis Demeritte and pitcher Ben Rowen have been selected to the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game. The 32nd annual showcase pitting the IL All-Stars against the Pacific Coast League All-Stars takes place on Wednesday, July 10 at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas.
Demeritte is one of 13 players elected by a combined vote of IL field managers, general managers, members of the media, and online fan voting. Rowen is one of 20 additional players selected by the IL office.
Demeritte, 24, has reached base safely in 64 of 69 games during his Triple-A debut with Gwinnett, batting a team-best .301 (74-for-246) with 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 48 runs, 57 RBIs, and four stolen bases. The Winder-Barrow High School (Ga.) product ranks among the IL top 10 in doubles (1st), RBIs (T-1st), extra-base hits (2nd, 40), slugging percentage (4th, .593), OPS (4th, .991), total bases (5th, 146), walks (T-6th, 38), on-base percentage (9th, .398) and runs (T-9th). Demeritte's first IL All-Star selection sends him to an All-Star Game for the third time in his career, as he was also an All-Star in the Advanced-A California League in 2016 and the Double-A Southern League in 2017.
Rowen, 30, is 4-3 with a 3.48 ERA (21 ER in 54.1 IP) in 19 games with Gwinnett this season, including the first five starts of his professional career. He posted a team-best 19.2-inning scoreless streak over his first seven outings with the Stripers from April 16-May 12 and was selected as the club's May Pitcher of the Month (1-1, 2.78 ERA in seven games). Rowen is an IL All-Star for the second time in his career, as he was also selected with the Buffalo Bisons in 2016.
The 32nd annual Triple-A All-Star Game will be televised live on MLB Network on Wednesday, July 10 beginning at 9:00 p.m. EDT. The game will also be broadcast live on MiLB.TV and the Triple-A All-Star Game Radio Network.
