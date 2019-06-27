Rooker, Telis Named International League All-Stars

ROCHESTER, NY - Rochester Red Wings outfielder Brent Rooker and catcher TomÃ¡s Telis have been selected to the International League All-Star Team, the league office announced Thursday.

Rooker, 24, is batting .285/.410/.564 with 12 doubles, 12 homers, 38 RBI, 36 runs scored, and a stolen base in 50 games this season. He ranks sixth in the IL in on-base percentage, seventh in OPS, and 10th in slugging percentage. Rooker strained his left wrist and was placed on the Injured List on May 17. Since being reinstated on June 1, he ranks among league leaders in runs (1st, 23), OBP (1st, .522), walks (1st, 23), RBI (2nd, 26), OPS (3rd, 1.181), AVG (4th, .354), total bases (T-6th, 54), hits (7th, 29), and SLG (8th, .659). This is Rooker's first mid-season All-Star selection. The former Mississippi State University Bulldog was a Competitive Balance Round A pick (35th overall) by Minnesota in the 2017 Draft.

Telis, 28, is batting .286/.331/.449 with nine doubles, five homers, 20 RBI, and 19 runs scored in 41 games this season. This is his sixth career All-Star selection, joining 2017 and 2015 in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League (with New Orleans and Round Rock), 2014 and 2013 in the Double-A Texas League (with Frisco), and 2011 in the Single-A South Atlantic League (with Hickory). He signed with Minnesota as a minor league free agent with an invite to spring training on January 10, 2019 and was originally signed by Texas as international free agent on July 7, 2007 out of El Tigre, Venezuela.

Rooker would become the first Rochester outfielder to appear in an All-Star Game since Dustin Martin in 2010. Zack Granite was voted as a starting outfielder in 2017 but did not participate due to promotion to the big leagues. Telis would become the first Red Wings catcher to appear since Jose Morales in 2007 and just the second Wings backstop in an All-Star Game since 1993. Willians Astudillo was selected last season but was promoted to Minnesota shortly after.

The pair will join Stu Cliburn, who was previously announced as the IL's Pitching Coach.

The 2019 Ronald McDonald House Charities Triple-A All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 10 at 9:05 ET. The 32nd annual contest will take place at Southwest University Park in El Paso, TX and will be broadcast live on MLB Network. All-Star festivities will begin with the Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby on Monday night, July 8. Fans who are interested in more information on the events, or would like to purchase tickets, are encouraged to visit the official website of the host El Paso Chihuahuas (epchihuahuas.com).

