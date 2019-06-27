Stripers Lose Slugfest in Charlotte, 8-5

June 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





CHARLOTTE, NC - Alex Jackson homered twice and Adam Duvall connected on his team-leading 22nd home run, but the Gwinnett Stripers (43-35) lost the series finale to the Charlotte Knights (43-35) 8-5 on Thursday night at BB&T Ballpark. The two teams combined for eight home runs with each team hitting four.

Scoring Recap: Charlotte grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first inning on two-run homers from Alcides Escobar (8) and Yermin Mercedes (1). Jackson (13) cut it to 4-1 in the third with a towering solo homer to center. Mercedes (2) launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the third to make it 7-1, and Adam Engel (9) lifted a solo homer in the fourth for an 8-1 Knights lead. In the fifth, Duvall (22) crushed a two-run homer to left-center and Jackson (14) hit his second solo shot of the night to make it 8-4. Luis Marte (4) led off the sixth with a solo clout to left, trimming the deficit to 8-5.

Stripers Stats: Jackson went 2-for-4 with two homers and two RBIs, Duvall went 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs, and Marte went 1-for-3 with a homer and one RBI. Spot starter Shane Carle (L, 3-2) yielded three runs over 0.1 inning before exiting due to a 58-minute rain delay. Andres Santiago allowed four runs over 2.2 innings in relief.

Knights Stats: Mercedes went 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs, Escobar went 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, and Engel went 3-for-4 with a homer and one RBI. Matt Foster (W, 2-1) and Thyago Vieira (S, 6) combined on 3.0 scoreless innings to end the game.

Postgame Notes: Jackson's multi-homer game was his second this season (first since May 24 vs. Norfolk) and the 10th by a Striper this year. The Stripers were swept in a series for the first time in 2019 (lost 2-0).

Next Game (Friday, June 28): Gwinnett vs. Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. LHP Kolby Allard (6-3, 3.75) for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Indians. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

