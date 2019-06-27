SWB Game Notes

BUFFALO BISONS (39-37) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (45-31)

Game 1: RHP T.J. Zeuch (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Domingo Germán (MLB Rehab)

Game 2: LHP Tayler Saucedo (4-0, 1.77) vs. RHP Raynel Espinal (3-6, 5.05)

| Game No. 77 & 78 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | June 27, 2019 | First Pitch 5:05 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA (June 26, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders hit five home runs as they defeated the Buffalo Bisons 10-1 Wednesday evening at PNC Field in a rain-shortened contest. Mike Ford and Trey Amburgey lead the way with two home runs each. The RailRiders got on the board in the bottom of the first when Ford led off with a home run. He hit a fastball from Bisons pitcher Ryan Feierabend onto the roof of the Budweiser Rail House in right field.

In the bottom of the second, Amburgey doubled and scored on a two-run homer from Logan Morrison, extending the RailRiders lead to 3-0. The red-hot Morrison has gone deep in five straight games at PNC Field. Buffalo scratched across a run in the top of the third on an RBI double from Bo Bichette to cut Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead to 3-1. That was the only run Daniel Camarena allowed in 7.0 innings of work. The southpaw allowed only three hits and two walks while striking out a season-high nine batters.

With Tyler Wade and Clint Frazier on base in the bottom of the third, Amburgey smashed a three-run homer off Feierabend, growing the Baby Bombers lead to 6-1. Two innings later, Ford homered for the second time in the game, to put the RailRiders on top 7-1. In the bottom of the sixth, Amburgey lead off with a home run against reliever David Garner. Later in the inning, Ford smacked a two-run double off the right field wall to extend the lead 10-1. The next batter, Breyvic Valera, was hit by a pitch leading to Garner being ejected from the game. Valera had to exit the contest as a result of being plunked.

HANDLED AT HOME: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcomed the Buffalo Bisons to town Wednesday night for a three-game, two-day set between the top two teams in the International League North Division. Entering play Wednesday, the RailRiders held a 5.0-game lead on Buffalo, but the lead could have gotten reduced to 2.0 games or grown to 8.0 games depending on how the ensuing 48 hours played out. With Wednesday's 10-1 win, the best the Bisons can hope for is to trim the deficit in the division to 4.0 games. The RailRiders and Bisons have now met 15 times this season entering Thursday's doubleheader, with the RailRiders holding a 10-5 advantage. They have split the 10 games played at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, but the RailRiders are a perfect 5-0 in games at PNC Field this season.

MATCHING HISTORY: INF Logan Morrison went 2-for-5 Tuesday against the Rochester Red Wings with a double in the series-finale but fell short of hitting a home run in five consecutive games. When he homered Sunday, it was the fourth straight game in which he homered, becoming just the third player in the 30-year history of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre baseball to go yard in four consecutive games. He joins Tomas Perez (May 24-27, 2000) and Tom Marsh (May 2-5, 1993) in the SWB record books. He quickly began a new streak with a homer in the 2nd inning Wednesday night.

MAKING THEIR MOVE: From the desk of the Syracuse Mets' Donny Baseball -- Early in the season, the International League North Division was controlled by the red-hot Lehigh Valley IronPigs who raced out to a 18-9 start. However, entering May 19th, the Syracuse Mets (24-17) were in first place in the I.L. North Division by 1.5 games over the RailRiders (21-17). Since that date, the standings have looked like this in the division to push the RailRiders into first place by 6.0 games:

SWB 25-14 (.641)

Buffalo 24-15 (.615)

Rochester 23-16 (.590)

Pawtucket 17-21 (.447)

Lehigh Valley 15-22 (.405) *17-31 (.354) since an 18-9 start

Syracuse 14-23 (.378)

ON PACE: The RailRiders have a number of players at the midway point of the season who are locked-in on setting a new career-high in home runs in a season

Mike Ford: 18 HR (Career-High: 20 HR, 2017)

Ryan McBroom: 16 HR (Career-High: 22 HR, 2016)

Trey Amburgey: 13 HR (Career-High: 16 HR, 2018)

Breyvic Valera: 9 HR (Career-High: 9 HR, 2018)

Gosuke Katoh: 7 HR (Career-High)

