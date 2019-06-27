Keller, DuRapau and Neverauskas Named as International League All-Stars

INDIANAPOLIS - The International League today announced its All-Star team for the 32nd annual Triple-A All-Star Game, and the Indianapolis Indians had three pitchers named to the team: starter Mitch Keller and relievers Montana DuRapau and Dovydas Neverauskas. The Indians have had at least three players named to the IL All-Star team eight consecutive seasons.

The 2019 RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 10 at Southwest University Park, home of the Pacific Coast League's El Paso Chihuahuas. First pitch is set for 9:05 p.m. EDT. The Triple-A Home Run Derby is scheduled for Monday, July 8. The RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game will be broadcast live on MLB Network, MiLB.TV and the Triple-A All-Star Game Radio Network. In the current International League vs. Pacific Coast League All-Stars format, the IL owns a 12-9 advantage despite back-to-back defeats.

Keller, 23, is in his first full season in Triple-A after joining the Tribe in mid-June last summer. The All-Star honor is the sixth of his career. He was a South Atlantic League mid and postseason All-Star in 2016, Florida State League midseason All-Star in 2017, Arizona Fall League Rising Star in 2017 and All-Star Futures Game selection in 2018. Rated as Pittsburgh's No. 1 prospect and a consensus top 30 prospect in all of baseball, Keller has lived up to the billing with a 6-1 record, 2.89 ERA (21er/65.1ip) and 80 strikeouts in 12 starts for Indy. He ranks among IL leaders in ERA (1st), wins (T-2nd), WHIP (3rd, 1.26), batting average against (T-3rd, .238) and strikeouts (T-5th). The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native had a dominant performance on June 7 at Toledo, striking out a career-high 13 batters over five innings, including the first 12 outs recorded going as punchouts. He made his major league debut with Pittsburgh on May 27 against Cincinnati.

DuRapau, 27, is now a two-time All-Star; he was a 2017 Eastern League midseason All-Star with Double-A Altoona. Selected in the 32nd round by Pittsburgh in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft, DuRapau has impressed at every level and made his major league debut this year on May 9 at St. Louis. He has converted all six of his save chances with Indy and has nailed down 60 of his 66 career save opportunities (90.9 percent). The right-hander has a perfect 0.00 ERA (0er/13.2ip) in nine road appearances and right-handed batters have hit just .044 (2-for-45) with 15 strikeouts against him.

Neverauskas, 26, earned his third midseason All-Star honor and second straight in the IL. He also participated in the 2016 Futures Game for the World Team. The Lithuanian has once again stymied opposing batters in Triple-A, where he owns six saves this season and 27 overall since 2016 with the Tribe. In 19 appearances, Neverauskas is 1-1 with a 2.31 ERA (6er/23.1ip), 30 strikeouts and a 1.03 WHIP. In 10 outings at Victory Field, he owns a sparkling 0.73 ERA (1er/12.1ip), 18 punchouts and a .100 average against (4-for-40).

2019 International League All-Star Team

As of June 27, 2019

Players Elected

C Deivy Grullon - Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies)

1B Mike Ford - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees)

2B Josh VanMeter - Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

SS Jake Cronenworth - Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

3B Kean Wong - Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

OF Brandon Barnes - Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians)

OF Travis Demeritte - Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves)

OF Victor Reyes - Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers)

DH Ryan McBroom - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees)

SP Mitch Keller - Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

SP Asher Wojciechowski - Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians)

RP J.P. Feyereisen - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees)

RP Trevor Kelley - Pawtucket Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)

Players Selected

C Eric Haase - Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians)

C Kyle Higashioka - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees)

C Tomas Telis - Rochester Red Wings (Minnesota Twins)

INF Willi Castro - Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers)

INF Ryan Goins - Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

INF Dilson Herrera - Syracuse Mets (New York Mets)

INF Ryan Mountcastle - Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

OF Aristedes Aquino - Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

OF Brent Rooker - Rochester Red Wings (Minnesota Twins)

P Keegan Akin - Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

P Austin Davis - Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies)

P Montana DuRapau - Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

P Dovydas Neverauskas - Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

P Arturo Reyes - Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

P Ben Rowen - Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves)

P Dan Runzler - Pawtucket Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)

P Justin Shafer - Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

P Lucas Sims - Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

P Josh Smith - Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians)

P Connor Walsh - Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Field Staff

Manager: Bobby Meacham - Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Coach: Stu Kliburn - Rochester Red Wings (Minnesota Twins)

Coach: Ramon Sambo - Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Athletic Trainer: Chris McDonald - Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers)

