Trenton Bliss Reassigned to Toledo
November 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday reassigned forward Trenton Bliss to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).
Bliss is in the midst of his rookie campaign and has suited up for four games with the Griffins, totaling six penalty minutes and a minus-one rating. The Appleton, Wis., native appeared in three games for Grand Rapids a season ago following the completion of his collegiate career at Michigan Tech University. Bliss has skated in three contests for the Walleye this campaign, collecting two points (1-1-2), six penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. Bliss bagged his first pro goal on Oct. 23 at the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL). In four seasons at MTU, Bliss registered 107 points (42-65-107) and 98 penalty minutes in 138 contests.
Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Trenton Bliss
(Cleveland Monsters)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2022
- Trenton Bliss Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Megna Returns to Avalanche, Eagles Recall Clurman - Colorado Eagles
- Parssinen Recalled, Gross Reassigned - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Return Home to Face Checkers on 'Hockey Fights Cancer' Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Visit Grand Rapids for Second Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Game #10 - Firebirds at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Head to Texas for Weekend Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Drop First Series Opener Of The Season With 4-1 Loss To Coachella Valley - Tucson Roadrunners
- Coachella Valley Downs Tucson In Desert Battle - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.