Three-Goal Middle Period Lifts Stars Over IceHogs

November 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars celebrate win

(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored three goals in the second period on the way to a 3-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The IceHogs entered the score column first in the contest when Cole Guttman cleaned up a rebound left in the crease after a shot by Bobby Lynch 9:14 into the opening period. Carrying the one-goal lead after one, Rockford was outshooting Texas 13-10.

Fredrik Karlstrom evened the score 1-1 when he buried an initial shot taken by Curtis McKenzie that skipped off a Rockford defender and into the slot at 10:44. A minute and a half later, Thomas Harley put the Stars on top 2-1 with a shorthanded goal from the high slot that sailed over Dylan Wells' blocker. Texas made it 3-1 at 17:36 to cap a three-goal middle period when Marian Studenic ripped a wrist shot over Wells' glove from the top of the left circle. Following an offensive onslaught in the second frame that saw the Stars outshoot the IceHogs 16-4, Texas carried a 26-17 shots advantage into the second intermission.

With an extra attacker, Rockford mounted a late comeback in the last period that saw Brett Seney tip in a shot by Lukas Reichel to cut the deficit to one goal with 2:31 remaining. However, Anton Khudobin stood tall the rest of the way, making four key saves in the final moments on the way to a Stars' 3-2 victory.

Khudobin was back between the pipes for his fourth start in the past five games. He improved to 4-2-2 on the campaign with the win, where he made 33 saves on 35 shots. For the IceHogs, Wells stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced.

The Stars and IceHogs clash again in the two-game series finale Sunday with a 5:00 p.m. face-off in Cedar Park.

