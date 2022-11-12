Crunch Extinguish Comets, 8-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Seven different Syracuse Crunch players recorded a goal in the 8-3 victory over the Utica Comets tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Alex Barre-Boulet tallied two goals and three assists, while Darren Raddysh also put up a five-point effort with five assists to help advance the Crunch to 4-6-1-2 on the season. Syracuse takes the first game of the 14-game season series against Utica.

Max Lagace earned his second consecutive win stopping 36-of-39 shots in net for the Crunch. Isaac Poulter turned aside 32-of-40 between the pipes for the Comets.

Syracuse special teams went 1-for-6 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch opened scoring with two quick goals early in the first period. Trevor Carrick started it off at 3:37 with a long shot from the blue line. Three minutes later, Daniel Walcott swept a second-chance opportunity across the goal line.

The Comets stole one back at the 7:10 mark when Nolan Foote beat Lagace with a close-range backhander, but the Crunch responded with two more goals of their own. At 13:24, Gemel Smith centered the puck from beyond the goal line for Simon Ryfors to redirect in with a quick stick out front. Barre-Boulet wrapped up the first period scoring with a wrister as he cut across the slot late five minutes later.

Syracuse potted four more goals in the middle frame to go up, 8-1. At 3:44, Lucas Edmonds scored his first AHL goal when he redirected Barre-Boulet's centering feed. Two minutes later, Walcott came down the right side during a 2-on-1 and sent a last-minute pass across the slot for Shawn Element to send home. Halfway through the frame, Barre-Boulet recorded his second of the night with another wrister shot from between the circles. The Crunch then added a power-play goal at the 12:44 mark. Poulter made the initial save on Raddysh's shot, but the rebound trickled through for Gage Goncalves to put in.

Brian Halonen scored two goals for the Comets in the third period at 10:52 and 19:05, but the Crunch offense was too strong for a comeback.

The Crunch travel to face the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday.

Crunchables: Darren Raddysh earned a career-high five assists...Shawn Element recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick tonight...Alex Barre-Boulet tied his career-high with five point.

