Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m.

November 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Bridgeport Islanders for the second straight evening at GIANT Center. Hershey enters tonight with a six-game point streak on home ice to start the season (5-0-1-0).

Hershey Bears (6-2-2-0) vs. Bridgeport Islanders (7-2-2-0)

November 12, 2022 | 7 p.m. | Game 11 | GIANT Center

Referees: Robert Hennessey (87), Patrick Hanrahan (52)

Linespersons: Colin Gates (3), Tommy George (61)

Tonight's Promotion:

Hometown Heroes Night

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch,AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM & Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears started the weekend with a 4-3 overtime victory versus Bridgeport last night. The Bears fell behind in the opening stanza just 1:45 into the game as Hudson Fasching struck for the Islanders to make it 1-0, but Ethen Frank equalized for Hershey at 8:02. In the middle frame, Fasching scored again just 2:12 in, but Kale Kessy's first goal of the season evened the score, 2-2. Shane Gersich gave the Bears a lead 5:54 into the third period, but Bridgeport forced overtime with Kyle MacLean's second goal of the season at 9:44. In the extra session, Vincent Iorio scored the winner at 2:01, striking on a shot from the right circle. Hershey outshot the Islanders 36-32 in the victory, and Zach Fucale made 29 saves in goal to earn the win for the Bears.

VINNY, VEDI, VICI:

Rookie defender Vincent Iorio's overtime-winning goal last night marked his first professional goal. The former Brandon Wheat King becomes the first Bears rookie to score his first professional goal in overtime since current Anaheim Ducks forward Brett Leason, who helped Hershey top Hartford on Dec. 1, 2019 at GIANT Center. Iorio is the first Hershey rookie whose first AHL goal was a game-winner since Christopher Brown scored the deciding goal in the second period of a 6-2 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Jan. 25, 2022 at GIANT Center. Iorio finished last night with a goal and an assist, striking for his first career multi-point game as well.

NESS, KESS, SUTTSY HIT MILESTONES:

Hershey has a trio of players who are set to hit milestones tonight. Defender Aaron Ness is expected to skate in his 600th career AHL game tonight, with the achievement set to come against the organization he started his career with. Ness played the first five seasons of his AHL career with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, serving as captain of the club in the 2014-15 season. The Minnesota native has scored 280 points (48g, 232a) in his 599 AHL games with Bridgeport, Hershey, Tucson, and Providence. Additionally, Kale Kessy is slated to play in his 400th professional game tonight. He's skated in 277 AHL contests and 122 ECHL games in his career. Riley Sutter is also set to play in his 100th professional game tonight, with all coming with the Chocolate and White.

FIVE FOR FRANK:

With his goal last night, forward Ethen Frank has goals in five straight games for the Chocolate and White. He became the first Bear to score goals in five consecutive games since Ryan Dmowski, who accomplished the feat Dec. 18-Dec. 29, 2021. Frank also added an assist last night, earning him his first professional helper, and his first career multi-point game.

BEARS BITES:

Dating back to 2019, Hershey has a 12-game point streak versus Bridgeport (11-0-0-1)...Upon further review, a correction to yesterday's game notes: Hershey's last home three-in-three actually came during the 2010-11 season. Hershey hosted Albany on Jan. 21 (8-3 W), Rochester on Jan. 22 (5-1 W) and Adirondack on Jan. 23 (5-1 W) at GIANT Center. In the win over Albany, current Hershey assistant coach Patrick Wellar had the best game of his AHL career, collecting four points (1g, 3a)...Per the AHL, this is Hershey's fifth all-time home three-in-three...The Bears enter tonight's game with points in five straight games (4-0-1-0)...Hershey had a season-low two penalty minutes in last night's game, while they had a season-high 36 shots.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.