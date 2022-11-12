Toronto Marlies Visit Grand Rapids for Second Half of Back-To-Back

The Toronto Marlies visit the Grand Rapids Griffins for the second half of a back-to-back on Saturday night. The Marlies fell to the Griffins 5-4 in Overtime on Friday night. Toronto is now 1-1-1-0 against the Grand Rapids Griffins and 1-1-1-0 against Central Division opponents.

Following their loss on Friday, the Marlies fall to 8-2-1-0, while the Griffins improve to 6-6-0-0.

Toronto's power-play will look to continue to produce. The Marlies power-play is currently first overall in the league with 32.7%.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Semyon Der-Arguchintsev who extended his League-leading assist streak to seven games and scored twice on Friday night, and Logan Shaw who is tied for the league lead in points (6-9-15). On the Griffins side, Taro Hirose leads the team with twelve points.

Puck drop is at 7:00pm on AHLTV.

