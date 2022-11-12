Penguins' Comeback Stalled in 3-2 Loss to T-Birds
November 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins had a third-period comeback thwarted during a 3-2 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (6-4-1-0) received excellent performances from its special teams, going six-for-six on the penalty kill and scoring a pair of power play goals when they were trailing in the final frame. However, the comeback effort was undone by former Penguin Anthony Angello, who scored the game-winning goal against his old club at 7:43 of the third period.
The start to the match was a battle between the Thunderbirds' power play and the Penguins' P.K. with the latter prevailing twice. As a result, the game remained deadlocked, 0-0, heading into the first intermission.
The Penguins' penalty kill turned away two more power play opportunities in the second stanza, but the T-Birds still managed to scored at full strength. Will Bitten and Dmitrii Samorukov both found the back of the net at 8:27 and 9:51, respectively.
Coming into the final frame down 2-0, things drastically swung in the Penguins' favor when T-Birds defenseman Tommy Cross was hit with a four-minute, double minor for high-sticking. What followed was an electrifying sequence that saw Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tie the game. First, Sam Houde buried his first goal of the year at 4:03 of the third period. That was swiftly followed by Ty Smith tallying an extra-attacker, man-advantage marker 38 seconds later.
The momentum was short-lived though, as Angello capitalized on a two-on-one rush to reestablish Springfield's lead, 3-2. The goal was Angello's first as a Thunderbird.
The Penguins generated a season-high 21 shots on goal during the third period, but never found a way to tie the game.
Penguins netminder Filip Lindberg turned away 21 bids, while T-Birds' netminder Vadim Zherenko denied 39 of 41 shots.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Nov. 18 when it welcomes the Hershey Bears back to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Next week's game is also another Eyewitness News Fan Friday, featuring $2 select draft beers on sale from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. courtesy of Coors Light.
The Penguins and Bears are scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2022
- Sevigny Scores to Help Bridgeport Earn One Point on Saturday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Sweep Weekend Series with Islanders in 2-1 Win - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Top Hartford for First Road Victory - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Extinguish Comets, 8-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Handed Loss by Crunch, 8-3 - Utica Comets
- Penguins' Comeback Stalled in 3-2 Loss to T-Birds - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Angello Sinks Old Team, T-Birds Top Penguins 3-2 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Trenton Bliss Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Megna Returns to Avalanche, Eagles Recall Clurman - Colorado Eagles
- Parssinen Recalled, Gross Reassigned - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Return Home to Face Checkers on 'Hockey Fights Cancer' Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Visit Grand Rapids for Second Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Game #10 - Firebirds at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Head to Texas for Weekend Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Drop First Series Opener Of The Season With 4-1 Loss To Coachella Valley - Tucson Roadrunners
- Coachella Valley Downs Tucson In Desert Battle - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins' Comeback Stalled in 3-2 Loss to T-Birds
- Penguins Lose to Wolf Pack, 3-1
- Penguins Lose to Wolf Pack, 3-1
- Sean Josling Recalled by Penguins
- Hållander Heating up as Penguins Host Pair of Home Games this Weekend