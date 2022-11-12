Colorado Tripped Up by Barracuda in Overtime, 2-1

November 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







SAN JOSE, CA. - San Jose goaltender Aaron Dell made 35 saves on 36 shots, while forward Luke Johnson scored the game-winning goal just 40 seconds into overtime, as the Barracuda defeated the Colorado Eagles 2-1 on Saturday. Eagles forward Charles Hudon scored the team's lone goal with his team-leading sixth tally of the season.

Colorado would get on the board first, as Hudon tracked down a loose puck on top of the crease and roofed it home to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 11:04 mark of the first period.

San Jose would respond less than three minutes later when forward Jasper Weatherby capped off a 3-on-2 rush with a wrister from the slot, tying the game at 1-1 with 6:02 remaining in the opening 20 minutes. The Eagles would close out the period by killing off 1:36 of a 5-on-3 power play for the Barracuda, as the two teams headed to the first intermission still tied at 1-1.

Fueled by four opportunities on the power play, Colorado would outshoot San Jose 16-3 in the second period. However, the league's top-ranked penalty kill would put the brakes on all four of those chances on the man-advantage, as the Eagles and Barracuda wrapped up the first 40 minutes of the contest still deadlocked at 1-1.

The third period would see Colorado continue to dominate the shots-on-goal category, putting up nine shots to San Jose's three. The lopsided opportunities would not deliver a goal, however, sending the contest into sudden-death overtime.

After failing to cash in on a breakaway from forward Mikhail Maltsev, the Eagles would be forced to contend with a 3-on-2 rush coming the opposite direction. It was a rush that would see Johnson snap home a wrister from between the circles just 40 seconds into the extra session to give the Barracuda a 2-1 win.

Justus Annunen suffered the overtime loss in net, allowing two goals on 23 shots, as the Eagles produced a season-high 36 shots of their own. Colorado was held 0-for-5 on the power play, as San Jose ended the night 0-for-2 on the man-advantage.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday, November 13th at 4:00pm MT at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.