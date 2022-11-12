Colorado Tripped Up by Barracuda in Overtime, 2-1
November 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
SAN JOSE, CA. - San Jose goaltender Aaron Dell made 35 saves on 36 shots, while forward Luke Johnson scored the game-winning goal just 40 seconds into overtime, as the Barracuda defeated the Colorado Eagles 2-1 on Saturday. Eagles forward Charles Hudon scored the team's lone goal with his team-leading sixth tally of the season.
Colorado would get on the board first, as Hudon tracked down a loose puck on top of the crease and roofed it home to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 11:04 mark of the first period.
San Jose would respond less than three minutes later when forward Jasper Weatherby capped off a 3-on-2 rush with a wrister from the slot, tying the game at 1-1 with 6:02 remaining in the opening 20 minutes. The Eagles would close out the period by killing off 1:36 of a 5-on-3 power play for the Barracuda, as the two teams headed to the first intermission still tied at 1-1.
Fueled by four opportunities on the power play, Colorado would outshoot San Jose 16-3 in the second period. However, the league's top-ranked penalty kill would put the brakes on all four of those chances on the man-advantage, as the Eagles and Barracuda wrapped up the first 40 minutes of the contest still deadlocked at 1-1.
The third period would see Colorado continue to dominate the shots-on-goal category, putting up nine shots to San Jose's three. The lopsided opportunities would not deliver a goal, however, sending the contest into sudden-death overtime.
After failing to cash in on a breakaway from forward Mikhail Maltsev, the Eagles would be forced to contend with a 3-on-2 rush coming the opposite direction. It was a rush that would see Johnson snap home a wrister from between the circles just 40 seconds into the extra session to give the Barracuda a 2-1 win.
Justus Annunen suffered the overtime loss in net, allowing two goals on 23 shots, as the Eagles produced a season-high 36 shots of their own. Colorado was held 0-for-5 on the power play, as San Jose ended the night 0-for-2 on the man-advantage.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday, November 13th at 4:00pm MT at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
