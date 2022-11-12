Comets Handed Loss by Crunch, 8-3

Syracuse, NY. - The Comets made the relatively short dive down I-90 to battle their divisional rival, the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday night. Both teams played the night before. While the Comets were coming off an overtime loss the night before at home, the Crunch were victorious in Syracuse. When the dust settled, the Crunch skated away with a victory by a 8-3 score.

In the first period, Syacuse got on the scoreboard first when defenseman Trevor Carrick's point shot found its way through traffic and into the net behind Utica goalie Isaac Poulter at 3:37. The Crunch added another goal and it was Daniel Walcott who was stationed at the crease and slammed home a rebound at 6:43 to put Syracuse up, 2-0. The Comets punched back though and it was all setup by the great play down the right wing side by Graeme Clarke who sent the puck to Nolan Foote As Foote moved down the middle of the ice he made a great move to beat Syracuse netminder Max Legace at 7:10. The goal was also assisted by team captain, Ryan Schmelzer. As the period progressed the Crunch received goals from both Simon Ryfors and Alex Barre Boulet at 13:24 and 18:37 respectively. With twenty minutes in the books, the Crunch skated into the first intermission with a 4-1 lead.

In the middle frame, the offensive onslaught by the Crunch continued as they received four more goals. Lucas Edmonds, Shawn Element, Barre Boulet and Gage Concalves all put up a tally to help their team to aN 8-1 advantage through forty minutes.

During the third period, the Comets got back to scoring after defenseman Simon Nemec was stopped by Legace, the rebound went right to the streaking Brian Halonen who shoveled the puck into the net making it an 8-2 game at 10:52. Halonen added one more goal for his first ever multi goal game of his pro career at 19:05 on a one-timer.

The Comets are back on the ice Friday night to take on the Rochester Americans on the road at 7:00 PM. The team makes their way back into the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM on Saturday night against the very same Rochester Americans.

