Griffins Garner Point, Fall to Toronto in Overtime

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In the last matchup this campaign between Toronto and the Grand Rapids Griffins, the Marlies prevailed in an overtime thriller with a 3-2 win at Van Andel Arena on Saturday. The Griffins finished the season series with a 2-1-1-0 record.

After scoring the game-winner last night, Cross Hanas was the hero once again by notching the game-tying goal with 10 seconds to go in the final frame. However, Joey Anderson's 5-on-3 tally at 3:28 in overtime played spoiler and lifted Toronto to a win. Hanas now has a team-leading seven goals and is second in total points for Grand Rapids (7-4-11). Victor Brattstrom recorded 32 saves, the second most of the campaign for the Swede.

Early in the first period, Givani Smith gathered a pass inside the crease from Pontus Andreasson on an odd-man rush and fired a shot behind the pads of Dryden McKay at 1:14. Smith's goal was his 50th point in the AHL and as a Griffin. Logan Shaw answered for Toronto 2:05 later, wrapping around the backside of the cage and sliding the puck just inside the left post to knot up the contest at 1-1.

Scoring came to a halt in the second frame, as the defenses and goalies locked-in and fended off 22 combined shots. Grand Rapids had two power-play opportunities in the frame, but the most significant chance came from Toronto while short-handed with Graham Slaggert going one-on-one against Brattstrom. The Griffins' netminder blocked the Indiana native's shot from the slot at 14:27, keeping the game tied heading into the final frame.

At 4:21, Slaggert got his revenge with a pass from Max Ellis that left the net exposed for Slaggert to put Toronto up 2-1. After killing off a Marlies' power play, the Griffins had 42 seconds left to tie it. Hanas came through for Grand Rapids, receiving Jared McIsaac's pass and sending a one-timer into the top right of the cage to send the game to overtime with 10 seconds remaining.

After Joel L'Esperance and Smith made a trip to the box for separate penalties, Anderson scored from the crease on a two-man advantage for the 3-2 Toronto victory.

- Andreasson extended his point streak to three with an assist tonight and has two goals and three assists in that span.

- After tonight's loss, Grand Rapids dropped to 2-1 in overtime games this season.

Toronto 1 0 1 1 - 3

Grand Rapids 1 0 1 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Smith 2 (Andreasson), 1:14. 2, Toronto, Shaw 7 (Hollowell, Anderson), 3:19. Penalties-Johnstone Tor (unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:03; Smith Gr (unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:03; Pietroniro Tor (interference), 7:50.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Pietroniro Tor (tripping), 9:47; Gaudette Tor (slashing), 12:29; McIsaac Gr (hooking), 18:04.

3rd Period-3, Toronto, Slaggert 2 (Ellis, Hoefenmayer), 4:21. 4, Grand Rapids, Hanas 7 (McIsaac, Smith), 19:50. Penalties-Anderson Tor (interference), 0:12; Douglas Tor (roughing, roughing), 5:13; Smith Gr (roughing, roughing), 5:13; Spezia Gr (tripping), 7:16; Brattstrom Gr (tripping), 9:08; Worrad Gr (cross-checking), 17:18.

OT Period-5, Toronto, Anderson 8 (Steeves, Der-Arguchintsev), 3:28 (PP). Penalties-L'Esperance Gr (boarding), 2:13; Smith Gr (roughing), 2:13.

Shots on Goal-Toronto 11-12-10-2-35. Grand Rapids 10-10-7-1-28.

Power Play Opportunities-Toronto 1 / 6; Grand Rapids 0 / 4.

Goalies-Toronto, McKay 1-0-1 (28 shots-26 saves). Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 2-1-1 (35 shots-32 saves).

A-7,352

1. TOR Anderson (game-winning goal, assist); 2. TOR Slaggert (goal); 3. GR Hanas (goal).

Grand Rapids: 6-6-1-0 (13 pts.) / Wed., Nov. 16 vs. Rockford 11 a.m.

Toronto: 9-2-1-0 (19 pts.) / Fri., Nov. 18 at Belleville 7:05 p.m.

