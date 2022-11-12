Megna Returns to Avalanche, Eagles Recall Clurman

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche have announced that forward Jayson Megna has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. In a separate transaction, the Eagles have recalled defenseman Nate Clurman from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Megna has notched three goals and three assists in nine AHL contests this season with Colorado and has also appeared in three NHL games with the Avalanche. The 32-year-old is in his second season as the Eagles team captain and generated 13 goals and 20 assists in just 38 AHL games last season with Colorado. He also notched three assists in 20 NHL contests with the Avalanche. In total, the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida native has amassed 41 goals and 41 assists in 103 games with the Eagles. Megna has netted 121 goals and 130 assists in 415 career AHL contests, while also putting up 10 goals and 15 assists in 151 total NHL appearances with the Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers.

Clurman returns to the AHL, where he has notched one goal in 16 career contests with Colorado. A sixth-round pick of the Avalanche in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Clurman has collected three goals and 24 assists in 62 ECHL games with Utah, having generated three assists in eight contests this season.

