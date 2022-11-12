Angello Sinks Old Team, T-Birds Top Penguins 3-2

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (6-5-0-2) saw their former Penguin come up huge to register a 3-2 defeat of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (6-4-1-0) on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

In his return to face his former team, Anthony Angello nearly gave Springfield a 1-0 lead on the first shift of the game, as a quick shot from the right circle clanged off the underside of the crossbar, but stayed out of the net tended by Filip Lindberg.

The T-Birds' power play struggles continued to rear their head in the opening period as well, as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fended off two Springfield advantages, getting some more help from the goal post when Martin Frk rang one off the pipe later in the frame.

At the other goal crease, Vadim Zherenko's period was relatively calm, as the rookie goalie turned away all seven shots that came into his blue paint. On the seven shots that did reach Lindberg, the second-year pro had all the answers to keep the first period scoreless into the intermission.

Even though the power play could not take advantage of two more chances in the middle frame, the even-strength play swung the game in the T-Birds' favor. It began with Matt Kessel angling a pass down into the trapezoid from the right point. Matthew Highmore deflected the puck off his equipment toward the top of the crease, where Will Bitten alertly pivoted from backhand to forehand to beat Lindberg under the glove, giving Springfield the 1-0 lead at 8:27.

Zherenko would get a second goal of support just 1:24 later when Martin Frk picked up a turnover on his backhand in the right circle. With his back to the net, he fired a perfect backhand saucer pass into the opposite circle, where Dmitri Samorukov stepped up to snap a wrister over Lindberg's glove to make it 2-0 at 9:51.

The Penguins' offensive sticks continued to generate chances, putting 13 shots onto the rookie netminder in the second, but Zherenko calmy fended off the attacks, with timely shot blocking from the skaters in front of him as well.

Penalty trouble would bite the T-Birds as the game moved into the third period. After killing one penalty, Springfield was whistled for a double-minor for high-sticking, putting the Penguins on a four-minute man advantage. In the span of just 38 seconds, Sam Houde and Ty Smith each scored, and in the blink of an eye, the game was tied, 2-2, just 4:41 into the third.

After surviving a fourth consecutive Wilkes-Barre/Scranton power play, the T-Birds found an opening and took full advantage. Nathan Todd hustled back into his own zone to knock down a Penguin defenseman, springing Jake Neighbours and Anthony Angello on a 2-on-1. Neighbours patiently waited, freezing Lindberg before hitting Angello with a perfect feed. The former Penguin handled the rest, pushing it through Lindberg to give his new team a 3-2 lead against his old mates at 7:43 of the final period.

The final 12 minutes and change would still not be easy, as the Penguins unleashed a team season-high 21 shots in the final period alone, but Zherenko bounced back from the two power-play strikes and locked down the nets, and the T-Birds escaped Pennsylvania with their first victory of the three-game road trip.

The T-Birds return to the Thunderdome for a five-game homestand, which begins with the return of the T-Birds School Day Game on Wednesday, Nov. 16 against the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop is set for 10:35 a.m. at the MassMutual Center.

