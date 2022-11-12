Sevigny Scores to Help Bridgeport Earn One Point on Saturday

HERSHEY, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (7-2-3-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, went to overtime for the second straight night but fell to the Hershey Bears (7-2-2-0) in a 2-1 final at Giant Center on Saturday.

Vincent Sevigny broke a scoreless deadlock with his second professional goal more than 43 minutes into the contest, while Sam Anas ended the game with a power-play strike at 2:46 of overtime. Cory Schneider (5-1-1) was strong with 30 stops in the crease, including a miraculous glove save on Anas in the final 14 minutes of regulation.

Schneider and Hershey's Hunter Shepard (2-0-2) combined for 35 saves in the opening 40 minutes, taking a scoreless tilt into the third period. Sevigny put the Islanders ahead first for a league-leading ninth time this season when he guided a slap shot past a sprawling Shepard from the left circle. Simon Holmstrom and Aatu Raty teamed up to create the chance and each earned an assist at 3:34.

The Bears answered at the 8:09 mark when Shane Gersich held the puck in at the right point and got it to Hendrix Lapierre, who snuck behind the Islanders defense and scored his second goal of the season.

In overtime, Otto Koivula was called for slashing at the 1:58 mark and Anas capitalized on the ensuing power play, snapping a shot from the right circle past Schneider.

The Islanders went 0-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Shepard made 27 saves.

The last five meetings between Bridgeport and Hershey at Giant Center have gone to overtime, including all three last season.

Next Time Out: The Islanders host the Charlotte Checkers at 7 p.m. on Friday at Total Mortgage Arena. Tickets are on sale now. The game can be seen on AHLTV.com and heard via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

