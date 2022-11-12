Parssinen Recalled, Gross Reassigned

November 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Juuso Parssinen from Milwaukee. Additionally, the team has reassigned defenseman Jordan Gross to the Admirals.

Parssinen has posted nearly a point-per-game in his first 10 contests with the Admirals, tallying two goals and seven assists. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound center has helped Milwaukee (7-4-0-0, 14 points) jump out to first place in the AHL's Central Division, a record bolstered by a six-game win streak from Oct. 26-Nov. 5 in which he tallied eight points (2g-6a), including a four-point effort (1g-3a) on Nov. 2 at Rockford. Parssinen has recorded at least one shot on goal in all but one game and has two multi-point outings in his last four games after tallying a goal and an assist on Wednesday vs. Chicago. He joined Milwaukee for the Calder Cup Playoffs last season and went on to post three points (1g-2a) in nine contests.

Gross played in three games with the Predators in his recall scoring his first two NHL goals in the Preds come-from-behind win over Vancouver on November 5th. He began the 2022-23 campaign by recording seven points (1g-6a) in his first six games with the Admirals. His seven points were the second-most on the Admirals at the time and he is currently riding a four-game point streak in the AHL after scoring the game-winner in OT against Chicago on October 29th.

The Admirals will have a rare Saturday night off before heading down to the Allstate Arena to take on the Chicago Wolves on Sunday afternoon at 3 pm. The team's next home game will be Saturday, November 19th at 6 pm against the Wild.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.