Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves

Iowa Wild (4-3-1-2; 11 pts.) at Chicago Wolves (4-4-1-0; 9 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a road weekend set Saturday at 7 p.m. when they visit the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena. The Wild jumped the Wolves in the Central Division standings Saturday with a 4-3 win at Milwaukee. Nic Petan enters the matchup with five points over his last two games (1-4=5), while Mitchell Chaffee has five goals in Iowa's previous four contests.

Iowa and Chicago entered the 2022-23 season having played 80 games against each other since the Wild entered the AHL in 2013. Iowa has only played more games versus the Rockford IceHogs (89). Iowa is 25-45-7-3 all-time versus Chicago while the Wolves enter Saturday's game with a 55-17-6-2 record versus the Wild. Iowa's last win at Allstate Arena came on May 1, 2021 in a 5-2 victory. Matt Boldy scored the game-winner in a contest that featured 102 PIM.

TOP OF THE LIST

- Colton Beck leads the Wild in all-time games played versus Chicago with 40

- All-time leaders also include Zack Mitchell (11 goals) and Sam Anas (11 assists, 20 points)

- Mitchell Chaffee leads current Wild players in goals (6), assists (5), and points (11) against Chicago through 12 games played

CALDER CHANGES

- Of Chicago's top five scorers against Iowa in 2021-22, Jack Drury is the only returning member

- Drury played in all 10 games between the two clubs last season, totaling 11 points (6-5=11)

- Nathan Sucese joined the Wolves after playing 43 games with the Wild in 2021-22

