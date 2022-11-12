Wolf Pack Return Home to Face Checkers on 'Hockey Fights Cancer' Night

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look for their first three-game winning streak of the season tonight as they return home for a date with the Charlotte Checkers at the XL Center.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth of eight meetings between the Wolf Pack and Checkers this season, and the second of four at the XL Center between the Atlantic Division rivals. The sides won't have to wait long to see each other again, as the Checkers are right back in Hartford on Wednesday night for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. The teams then will meet again on January 10th and 11th in Charlotte before concluding the season series on March 5th in Hartford.

The Wolf Pack won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime at the XL Center on October 29th, their first win in the season series. Jonny Brodzinski and Lauri Pajuniemi scored in regulation, but Logan Hutsko tied the contest 2-2 at 19:03 of the third period to force overtime. Defenseman Andy Welinski potted the overtime winner, his first goal with the club, just 47 seconds into the extra frame to push Hartford to victory.

The home team is 3-0-0-0 in the season series, while two of the first three meetings have required overtime. The Wolf Pack enter tonight's tilt having won two in a row, while the Checkers have dropped each of their last two outings.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack collected their first road win of the season last night, 3-1 over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Tim Gettinger opened the scoring with Hartford's first shorthanded goal of the season, converting a pass from Tanner Fritz 14:34 into the contest. Fritz collected the puck after Alex Nylander bobbled it at the blue line, leading to a two-on-none that the Wolf Pack were able to convert.

Drew O'Connor would tie the tilt with a powerplay goal 7:35 into the second period, converting a pass from Drake Caggiula for his third goal of the season. For just the third time in 2022-23, the Wolf Pack would head to the third period of a game tied. For the second time, they would find a way to get two points. Pajuniemi ripped home his team-leading fifth goal of the season just 1:54 into the final frame, blasting home a pass from Gustav Rydahl to break the tie. Gettinger would tack on an empty net goal at 19:52 to preserve the win.

Brodzinski (2 g, 5 a), Welinski (1 g, 6 a), and Turner Elson (2 g, 5 a) are tied for the team lead in scoring with seven points each. Pajuniemi's five goals are tops on the club, while Gettinger is second with four.

Checkers Outlook:

The Checkers dropped their fourth straight road game to open the season last night, falling 5-2 to the Providence Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Justin Sourdif scored his first career professional goal at 13:55 of the first period, while Connor Bunnaman also tacked on a goal in the second, but five different Bruins would score to hand the Checkers the loss. Fabian Lysell was credited with the winning goal for the Bruins, while Jakub Lauko, John Beecher, Justin Brazeau, and Oskar Steen also lit the lamp.

Alex Lyon made 31 saves in the loss.

Riley Nash, in his second stint with the club, leads the Checkers in scoring with eight points (2 g, 6 a) through ten games. Zac Dalpe, meanwhile, leads the club in goals with five in his first eight games.

The Checkers will conclude their three-in-three weekend tomorrow afternoon when they travel back to Providence for a rematch against the Bruins at 3:05 p.m. They will then return to Hartford to face the Wolf Pack again on Wednesday night.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 7:15 p.m. tonight on both AHLTV and Mixlr. Be sure to tune in all season long for Hartford Wolf Pack hockey!

Be sure to join us tonight for 'Hockey Fights Cancer' night at the XL Center. Tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

