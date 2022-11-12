Belleville Sens Earn Shootout Win Over Rochester Americans
November 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - Rourke Chartier notched the eventual shootout winner as the Belleville Senators defeated the Rochester Americans 3-2 on Saturday night at CAA Arena.
After a scoreless first period, the Amerks opened the scoring early in the middle frame when Brendan Warren tallied 18 seconds into the stanza on a partial breakaway. Belleville was able to equalize later in the period after Lassi Thomson evened the contest with his third of the season at 10:05.
In the third, Rochester retook the lead after Aleksandr Kisakov found the back of the net at the 5:54 mark. However, the Senators showed their resolve once again as Kristians Rubins tied the score, forcing extra time with under five minutes left to play in regulation time.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 0/0 | Penalty Kill: 1/1
Fast Facts:
Antoine Bibeau made 25 saves.
Jake Lucchini, Egor Sokolov and Rourke Chartier all scored in the shootout.
Ridly Greig has collected four points in his last four appearances.
Sound Bytes:
Head Coach Troy Mann: "The guys came to play tonight, and it was great to see. Hopefully, we can get 2/3 next week and get back to .500"
Ticket info:
Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.
