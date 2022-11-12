Belleville Sens Earn Shootout Win Over Rochester Americans

November 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - Rourke Chartier notched the eventual shootout winner as the Belleville Senators defeated the Rochester Americans 3-2 on Saturday night at CAA Arena.

After a scoreless first period, the Amerks opened the scoring early in the middle frame when Brendan Warren tallied 18 seconds into the stanza on a partial breakaway. Belleville was able to equalize later in the period after Lassi Thomson evened the contest with his third of the season at 10:05.

In the third, Rochester retook the lead after Aleksandr Kisakov found the back of the net at the 5:54 mark. However, the Senators showed their resolve once again as Kristians Rubins tied the score, forcing extra time with under five minutes left to play in regulation time.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/0 | Penalty Kill: 1/1

Fast Facts:

Antoine Bibeau made 25 saves.

Jake Lucchini, Egor Sokolov and Rourke Chartier all scored in the shootout.

Ridly Greig has collected four points in his last four appearances.

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann: "The guys came to play tonight, and it was great to see. Hopefully, we can get 2/3 next week and get back to .500"

Ticket info:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.