Coachella Valley Downs Tucson In Desert Battle

The Roadrunners began their season series against the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday night with a 4-1 victory at Tucson Arena.

The Firebirds were tested early in the first period and were forced to killed two penalties, including a 5-on-3 against, in the game's first six minutes. Austin Poganski (McCormick, True) struck first following a goal-mouth scramble to give Coachella Valley a 1-0 lead. The Firebirds followed up with a powerplay goal from captain Max McCormick (Lind, Kartye) just 1:17 later.

Coachella Valley extended their lead thanks to a Ville Petman wrist shot that beat Tucson netminder Ivan Prosvetov for the first shorthanded goal in Firebirds' history. The assists on the goal were awarded to Andrew Poturalski and John Hayden.

The Roadrunners finally solved Firebirds' netminder Christopher Gibson (20 saves on 21 shots) after Jean Sebastian Dea tallied his fifth of the season for Tucson at 9:57 of the third period.

Jesper Froden (Lind, Poturalski) sealed the victory for Coachella Valley with an empty net goal, his sixth of the season, with 2:07 remaining in the third period.

The Firebirds put up a franchise record 38 shots in the victory, moving them to 6-3-0-0 on the season.

THREE STARS:

3.) TUC - Jean Sebastian Dea (1G)

2.) CV - Christopher Gibson (20 saves)

1.) CV - Max McCormick (1G, 1A)

NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley wraps up the weekend series with another battle against the Tucson Roadrunners tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05pm PT.

The Firebirds home opener will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.

