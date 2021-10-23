Tralmaks Recalled to Providence

October 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Less than 24 hours after registering a hat trick in the Mariners home opener, forward Eduards Tralmaks was recalled to the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League.

Tralmaks, who is under contract with Providence, was assigned to Mariners camp last Friday. He scored in the Mariners preseason contest at Worcester on Saturday, and found the net three times last night in the first game of the season. Tralmaks opened the scoring in the latter stages of the opening period and scored his second and third goals in the third period, including the game-winner as the Mariners defeated the Worcester Railers, 6-3.

Tralmaks, a native of Latvia, is an alumnus of the University of Maine, where he played under Mariners Head Coach Ben Guite from 2017-2021. Guite served as the Associate Head Coach of the Black Bears at the time.

The Mariners take on the Railers again tonight, in Worcester at 7:35 PM. The game can be seen on FloHockey.tv or listened to at MarinersOfMaine.com/listen, with coverage beginning at 7:20 PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.