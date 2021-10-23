ECHL Transactions - October 23
October 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 23, 2021:
Adirondack:
Add Joe Masonius, D assigned by Utica
Add Michael Vukojevic, D assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Allen:
Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG
Add Ryan Lohin, F assigned by Charlotte
Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Yushiroh Hirano, D activated from reserve
Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Carson Vance, D activated from reserve
Delete Joshua Owings, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned by Charlotte
Delete Tyriq Outen, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Mitch Gillam, G activated from reserve
Delete Tom Aubrun, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Ryan Roth, F activated from reserve
Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Denis Smirnov, F added to active roster (immigration approved)
Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Bryan Lemos, F activated from reserve
Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Sean Bonar, G activated from reserve
Add Jonathan Desbiens, F activated from reserve
Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve
Delete Eduards Tralmaks, F recalled by Providence
Newfoundland:
Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Christian Evers, D activated from reserve
Delete Derek Perl, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Dominic Cormier, D activated from reserve
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Chris McKay, D activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Joe Murdaca, G added as EBUG
Add Felix Pare, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve
Delete Jesse Lees, D loaned to Syracuse
Wichita:
Add Brady Fleurent, F activated from reserve
Worcester:
Add Blake Christensen, F assigned by Springfield
Add Nic Pierog, F assigned by Springfield
Delete Mathias Laferriere, F recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Delete Keean Washkurak, F recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
