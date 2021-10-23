ECHL Transactions - October 23

October 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 23, 2021:

Adirondack:

Add Joe Masonius, D assigned by Utica

Add Michael Vukojevic, D assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Allen:

Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG

Add Ryan Lohin, F assigned by Charlotte

Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Yushiroh Hirano, D activated from reserve

Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Carson Vance, D activated from reserve

Delete Joshua Owings, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned by Charlotte

Delete Tyriq Outen, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Mitch Gillam, G activated from reserve

Delete Tom Aubrun, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Ryan Roth, F activated from reserve

Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Denis Smirnov, F added to active roster (immigration approved)

Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Bryan Lemos, F activated from reserve

Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Sean Bonar, G activated from reserve

Add Jonathan Desbiens, F activated from reserve

Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve

Delete Eduards Tralmaks, F recalled by Providence

Newfoundland:

Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Christian Evers, D activated from reserve

Delete Derek Perl, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Dominic Cormier, D activated from reserve

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Chris McKay, D activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Joe Murdaca, G added as EBUG

Add Felix Pare, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve

Delete Jesse Lees, D loaned to Syracuse

Wichita:

Add Brady Fleurent, F activated from reserve

Worcester:

Add Blake Christensen, F assigned by Springfield

Add Nic Pierog, F assigned by Springfield

Delete Mathias Laferriere, F recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Delete Keean Washkurak, F recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

