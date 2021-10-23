K-Wings Win in Front of Record Home Opener Crowd

KALAMAZOO, MI - 591 days passed by since the Kalamazoo Wings played a game that counted, until Saturday's Home Opener at Wings Event Center. A record opening-night crowd of 4,509 saw the Wings (1-0-0-0) beat the Toledo Walleye (0-1-0-0) by a 5-2 score.

The teams exchanged six combined goals in an opening period that saw two major momentum swings. Kalamazoo jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first five minutes. Erik Bradford buried a rebound for a short-handed goal 3:49 into the season to put the K-Wings in front. Then Max Humitz finished off a centering pass from Greg Betzold less than a minute later.

Toledo responded with a power play goal from Gordi Myer, followed by a one-timer from John Albert just 35 seconds apart to tie the score. Brenden Miller broke the deadlock with a blast from the left wing boards shortly after the equalizer, and Humitz tapped home his second of the period with 4.5 seconds remaining.

Tanner Sorenson extended the lead to 5-2 just 55 seconds into the middle frame with an early candidate for Goal of the Year. The fifth-year K-Wings forward snuck free on a late breakaway and pulled the puck between his legs before sliding a shot through the legs of Billy Christopoulos. The goal forced Toledo to make a goaltending change as Kaden Fulcher replaced Christopoulos the rest of the way.

Trevor Gorsuch stopped 34 of 36 shots in his Kalamazoo debut after returning to the town he played college hockey in from 2015-19.

The K-Wings next host the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 29 at Wings Event Center for the first $2 Friday of the season. Fans can purchased hot dogs, sodas and beers for just $2 from 6:00 p.m - 8:00 p.m. that night. Kalamazoo then welcomes Fort Wayne to Wings Event Center for the annual Orange Ice game one day before Halloween.

The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets and American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.

