ECHL Announces Suspension

October 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Idaho's Evan Wardley has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #2, Utah at Idaho, on Oct. 22.

Wardley is suspended under Rule #46.22 as a result of receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation.

Wardley will miss Idaho's game at Utah tonight (Oct. 23).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.