ECHL Announces Suspension
October 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Idaho's Evan Wardley has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #2, Utah at Idaho, on Oct. 22.
Wardley is suspended under Rule #46.22 as a result of receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation.
Wardley will miss Idaho's game at Utah tonight (Oct. 23).
