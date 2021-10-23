New Season, New Jerseys, and the Addition of the Weagle

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, released their new threads on Saturday ahead of the season opener against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Stingrays further showed their commitment to their NHL affiliate by replacing the bridge and palmetto logo with the Capitals Weagle logo on the shoulders of all jerseys this year.

"The red jerseys quickly became popular amongst the players and fans," said President Rob Concannon. "When we looked at other ideas and plans for the jersey we decided to add the Weagles to the shoulders. We are very proud of our affiliation with the Capitals and hope our fans will love it too."

The logo consists of a stylized bald eagle with wings spread, a simple design embedded with subtle details. The eagle's wings are positioned in the form of a "W" - for Washington - and the body of the eagle is not filled out. The bottom of the Weagle resembles the shape of a Capitol building as a nod to the city of D.C.

The red, white, and blue of the logo work well with the red and white jerseys the Stingrays will be wearing this season. This will be the second consecutive year the Rays will not have a blue jersey in their rotation.

Puck drop for the season opener is set for 6:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum as the Stingrays take on the Swamp Rabbits.

