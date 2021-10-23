Power Play, Hat-Trick Lead Steelheads to 7-3 Sellout Win

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (1-0-0) posted four power play goals with a hat-trick in a strong 7-3 win over the Utah Grizzlies (0-1-0) on Friday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,039 fans, the first sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STORY

After the Grizzlies netted the lone goal in the first period, the Steelheads scored four-straight goals in the second period with two back-to-back from forward Luc Brown (12:53 2nd; PP, 15:36 2nd) to take a 2-1 lead. Forward A.J. White (PP, 16:33 2nd) netted the first 5-on-3 goal of the night, and forward Colby McAuley (17:12 2nd) pushed in a rebound for a three-goal lead, 4-1. The Grizzlies answered early in the third, but 16 seconds later White (4:59 3rd) netted his second to push momentum back in the home favor. The Grizzlies added one more before White (PP, 7:08 3rd) completed the hat-trick and forward Zack Andrusiak (PP, 8:22 3rd) added one insurance tally in the 7-3 victory.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - A.J. White (hat-trick)

2. IDH - Luc Brown (2 goals, assist)

3. IDH - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (2 assists)

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- A.J. White: White netted his first career hat-trick on Opening Night, the first hat-trick on Opening Night in recent memory. It's the first three-goal night at home since Feb. 11, 2017 (Anthony Luciani) and first overall since Dec. 31, 2019 (Anthony Nellis).

- Luc Brown: Brown posted his first multi-goal night of his career and also matched his career goal tally from nine games last year.

- Adam Scheel: Scheel earned his first ECHL win, stopping 24 of 27 shots in the victory. It's also his fifth of his professional career.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads scored four goals in the second period for the first time since the 2006-07 season. In fact, it matches an ECHL team record that was set 14 total times with nine in the 2005-06 season and four times in the 2006-07 campaign.

BECAUSE IDAHO SCORED FOUR...

All fans in attendance can pick up a free Jumbo Jack at any Jack in the Box location in the Boise area. Just show your ticket stub at the casher to redeem.

ATTENDANCE: 5,039

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads continue their three-game weekend against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:10 p.m. from Maverik Center. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK & FloHockey.

