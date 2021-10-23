Mavericks Drop Season Opener 7-4 at Iowa

October 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







CORALVILLE, IA - The Kansas City Mavericks hit the road for the first of two match ups with the Iowa Heartlanders to begin the 2021-22 season. Friday night's meeting between the two cross-state foes marks the first in the two franchises history, as the contest also marked the Heartlanders inuagural game.

It was a fast start for the home Heartlanders, as Iowa quickly jumped out a 2-0 advantage just 3:15 into the first period. The Mavericks would get back within one with a power play goal, one-timed into the back of the net by defenseman Greg Moro (1) at the 11:48 mark. The Mavericks trailed by that score of 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

In the second, the Heartlanders would begin to attack in the offensive zone once again. Iowa would score the first two goals in the second just like they had in the first, this time scoring at 5:23 and 8:23. Recently assigned forward Ryan Olsen (1) would finish off a Knasas City 3-on-1 to cut the Hearlanders lead to 4-2 with 9:05 remaining in the second frame. Iowa would add their third of the period late and take a 5-2 lead into the third period.

The Mavericks started the third period strong with a goal from Lane Scheidl (1) just 1:00 into the final period of regulation. However, just three minutes later, the Heartlanders canceled the Scheidl score with one of their own and the Mavericks found themselves trailing 6-3. Another three minutes later, Loren Ulett (1) would create an opening and cut the deficit back to two at 6-4 with 12:48 remaining. The Mavericks would pull goaltender off Angus Redmond to try to cut into the Heartlanders lead, but Iowa would find the empty net and record its first win in franchise history. The Heartlanders outshot the Mavericks 29-27 in the contest. The Mavericks would fall by a final of 7-4 and fall to 0-1 on the season.

Next up, the Mavericks return home for the first time in the 2021-22 season in a rematch with the Iowa Heartlanders. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO.

