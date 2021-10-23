Thunder Welcome Sellout Crowd on Opening Night

GLENS FALLS, NY - 4,999 fans made their long-awaited return to Cool Insuring Arena as the Adirondack Thunder played their first regular-season game in 592 days. The Thunder hosted the Newfoundland Growlers in front of the capacity crowd in Glens Falls.

It took the Thunder just 45 seconds to strike against former Adirondack backstop Evan Cormier. Robbie Payne converted off of a Growlers turnover to put the home team ahead early.

Newfoundland answered with three goals over the duration of the game to gain a 3-1 advantage and carry that lead late into the third period. With the goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos pulled for the extra attacker, defenseman Joe Masonius let a slapshot go that beat Cormier through traffic to pull the Thunder within one goal.

Time ran out before Adirondack could even the score and the Thunder fell on home ice by a final score of 3-2. The Thunder and Growlers each had 28 shots on goal. Newfoundland ended the contest 1-for-6 on the powerplay and Adirondack finished 0-for-7.

The Thunder are back on home ice again this Wednesday when they welcome the Worcester Railers to Cool Insuring for the first time this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

