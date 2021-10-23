Thunder Welcome Sellout Crowd on Opening Night
October 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - 4,999 fans made their long-awaited return to Cool Insuring Arena as the Adirondack Thunder played their first regular-season game in 592 days. The Thunder hosted the Newfoundland Growlers in front of the capacity crowd in Glens Falls.
It took the Thunder just 45 seconds to strike against former Adirondack backstop Evan Cormier. Robbie Payne converted off of a Growlers turnover to put the home team ahead early.
Newfoundland answered with three goals over the duration of the game to gain a 3-1 advantage and carry that lead late into the third period. With the goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos pulled for the extra attacker, defenseman Joe Masonius let a slapshot go that beat Cormier through traffic to pull the Thunder within one goal.
Time ran out before Adirondack could even the score and the Thunder fell on home ice by a final score of 3-2. The Thunder and Growlers each had 28 shots on goal. Newfoundland ended the contest 1-for-6 on the powerplay and Adirondack finished 0-for-7.
The Thunder are back on home ice again this Wednesday when they welcome the Worcester Railers to Cool Insuring for the first time this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 23, 2021
- Fulcher Perfect on Saves in Walleye Loss to Wings - Toledo Walleye
- Solar Bears Open 10th Season with a Bang in 3-1 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Win in Front of Record Home Opener Crowd - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Host Second Largest Crowd in Franchise History in 4-3 Win over Maine Mariners on Saturday Night for the Home Opener - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Top Ads in Back and Forth Battle - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Win 6-4 Thriller in 20th Anniversary Season Home Opener - Reading Royals
- Swamp Rabbits Drop Season Opener against Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Last-Minute Goal Drops 'Landers, 5-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Fire 45 Shots But Fall in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Cyclones Win Debut Game Under Coach Payne - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Battle Hard, But Komets Prevail on Banner Night - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Outlast the Thunder 3-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Welcome Sellout Crowd on Opening Night - Adirondack Thunder
- Glads Drop Opener in Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- Icemen Spoil Blades Season Opener - Florida Everblades
- South Carolina Stings Swamp Rabbits in Season Opener - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Gladiators: October 23, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - October 23 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Tralmaks Recalled to Providence - Maine Mariners
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Hockey Returns - Allen Americans
- New Season, New Jerseys, and the Addition of the Weagle - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gladiators Ready to Return to Action in 2021-22 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Host Icemen in Season Opener Saturday Night - Florida Everblades
- Royals Return Home for First Time in 594 Days for Opener against Norfolk - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Power Play, Hat-Trick Lead Steelheads to 7-3 Sellout Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Drop Oilers, 4-2, on Opening Night - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Drop Season Opener 7-4 at Iowa - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizz Falls to Steelheads in Season Opener - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.