Royals Top Ads in Back and Forth Battle
October 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
READING, PA -- The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL Affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, dropped their road opener Saturday night 6-4 against the Reading Royals.
The Admirals struck first, scoring a goal from assistant captain Chase Lang with 13:35 remaining in the first period. The Royals would tie the game up just 81 seconds later on an even-strength goal by forward Joshua Winquist. Reading would take the lead just 15 seconds later on a Patrick Bajkov goal with 11:59 remaining in the period.
The Admirals would tie the game up less than two minutes later on a Daniel Brickley power-play goal. Darien Craighead would get his first of the season to put the Admirals up 3-2 with 8:05 remaining in the first.
The game would remain scoreless for the next 14 minutes of play, the longest span of time without a goal in the game, until Reading tied the game at three goals a piece six minutes into the second period. A Reading goal with 7:59 remaining in the period would give the Royals a 4-3 lead. However, the lead was short-lived, with Karl El-Mir scoring just 46 seconds later to knot it up at four goals.
Veteran forward Anthony Collins recorded his first fight of the season with 6:43 remaining in the second period.
The game would go into the final period tied at four, until Reading scored the go-ahead goal a minute and a half into the period. The Admirals fought hard the rest of the period, with multiple opportunities, but were unable to capitalize on them. Dylan Wells would skate off the ice with 1:30 remaining to give the Admirals an extra attacker. Reading would capitalize on this, scoring an empty-net goal with 10 seconds remaining to seal the game 6-4.
The Admirals drop to 1-1 on the season, and return to action on Wednesday October 27th at 7:30pm when they travel to the Florida to take on the Everblades.
